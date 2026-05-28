France's parliament repeals the Black Code; a former CIA official charged with gold theft; Temu fined $232M; Knicks win Eastern Conference; and more global headlines.

France 's parliament has voted to repeal the Black Code , a set of 17th-century laws that regulated slavery in French colonies, marking a historic and emotional moment in the nation's legislative chamber.

The repeal was accompanied by tears and reflections on France's colonial past. In other news, a former CIA official faces charges for allegedly stealing millions of dollars worth of gold bars from the federal government. During the French Open, tennis player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina expressed shock after his coach abruptly resigned and left for Miami.

The pop group Milli Vanilli and musician Morris Day have announced they will not perform at the Freedom 250's Washington D.C. shows due to the event's association with former President Trump. Chinese e-commerce giant Temu has been hit with a $232 million fine over safety violations related to its toys and electronics. In Argentina, a viral trend sees young people identifying as animals, sparking cultural debates.

A historic dog statue named Nipper, located on a New York warehouse, faces an uncertain future. Scientific studies continue to highlight the health benefits of dancing and moving to music for older adults. A specific photographic technique using a low angle and fast lens produced a striking image of tennis star Jannik Sinner. Research indicates that being a night owl may negatively impact heart health, though lifestyle adjustments can mitigate risks.

With the surge in demand for GLP-1 diabetes and weight-loss drugs, experts stress that healthy habits remain essential. Japanese robotics developers are showcasing advanced humanoids capable of dancing and threading needles, aiming to surpass Chinese competitors. Hajj pilgrims are performing rituals in extreme heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations commence. Reports suggest that the Trump administration has asked prosecutors not to proceed with a case against the president of Venezuela.

U.S. and Iranian negotiators have reached a tentative agreement to extend a ceasefire and initiate new nuclear talks. In sports, the New York Knicks have clinched the Eastern Conference Championship after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the NBA playoffs. Players and staff celebrated with the conference trophy in Cleveland.

The Knicks now need four more wins in the finals to secure their first NBA title in decades, potentially joining the ranks of legendary teams like the Shaq and Kobe Lakers or the Stephen Curry-Kevin Durant Warriors. The article notes the significance of a deep postseason run for the franchise's legacy and includes multiple photo captions documenting the victory celebration





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France Black Code Slavery CIA Gold Theft Temu Fine Knicks NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference

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France Repeals Colonial-Era Black Code in Historic Parliamentary VoteFrance's parliament voted to repeal the centuries-old Black Code, a discriminatory set of laws from the colonial era, amid emotional tributes and calls for racial justice.

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France repeals slavery-era Black Code amid emotional parliamentary debateFrance's parliament voted to repeal a centuries-old slavery-era Black Code, marking a historic moment with emotional reactions in the chamber.

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