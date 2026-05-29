France's parliament has voted to repeal the historical Black Code, a law regulating slavery in colonies, while other headlines cover Iran nuclear talks, a CIA theft case, Pope's apology, and more.

France 's parliament voted to repeal the slavery-era Black Code , a historic decision marked by emotional reactions and reflections on the nation's colonial past. The Black Code , originally enacted in the 18th century, regulated the lives of enslaved people in French colonies and institutionalized racial discrimination.

Its repeal is seen as a significant step toward addressing historical injustices and promoting racial equality. Lawmakers and activists alike praised the move, emphasizing the importance of confronting and rectifying past wrongs. The chamber witnessed tears and applause as the vote concluded, symbolizing a collective acknowledgment of France's responsibility in the transatlantic slave trade and its enduring legacy.

In international news, Iran negotiators agreed to extend a ceasefire and initiate nuclear talks, pending approval from former President Trump, according to a U.S. official. This development comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to curb Iran's nuclear program and reduce regional tensions. The extension aims to provide additional time for constructive dialogue, though the condition of Trump's signoff introduces political uncertainty.

Analysts suggest that this could be a pivotal moment for U.S.-Iran relations, potentially setting the stage for renewed negotiations or further escalation depending on the response. Separately, a former CIA official has been charged with stealing millions of dollars in gold bars from the federal government. The case highlights issues of internal security and accountability within intelligence agencies. Details of the theft remain under investigation, but the allegations point to a significant breach of trust.

Meanwhile, Pope Leo XIV issued a historic apology for the Vatican's role in legitimizing slavery, acknowledging the Church's complicity in historical atrocities. This apology aligns with broader global efforts to confront systemic racism and colonial legacies. In entertainment and sports news, Claude Lemieux, a feisty four-time Stanley Cup champion who played for the Avalanche, Devils, and Canadiens, died at age 60. Lemieux was known for his aggressive style and crucial playoff performances, leaving a lasting impact on hockey.

The Commodores and Morris Day announced they will not perform at Trump-linked Freedom 250's DC shows, citing ethical concerns over the event's political associations. Chinese online retailer Temu was hit with a $232 million fine over unsafe toys and electronics, reflecting increased regulatory scrutiny of imported goods. Other notable stories include a legal case questioning whether an Asian elephant named Happy should be granted personhood rights, highlighting debates over animal welfare and legal status.

A red fox stowed away on a cargo ship traveling from England to the US, an unusual incident that underscores global connectivity. Some co-workers may be listening to music tuned to 432 hertz, a trend debated for its supposed health benefits versus standard tuning. A rare White House photo captured President Trump and the first lady awaiting British royals, offering an intimate glimpse into diplomatic protocol.

The UN warned that the next five years will likely smash temperature records, urging immediate climate action. An experimental hepatitis B drug shows promise for a functional cure in some patients, offering hope for improved treatment. With surging demand for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs and diabetes medications, experts stress that healthy habits remain essential alongside pharmaceutical interventions. Technology tips advise against using rice to dry wet smartphones, recommending proper methods to avoid damage.

Gardeners are reminded to debunk common hacks and quick fixes, promoting evidence-based practices. Additional Reuters photo captions describe scenes from the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore and a meeting between U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vietnam's Communist Party leader To Lam in Hanoi, underscoring U.S.-Vietnam defense cooperation and regional security dynamics





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France Black Code Slavery Repeal Parliament Iran Nuclear Talks Ceasefire Trump CIA Gold Theft Pope Leo XIV Vatican Apology Claude Lemieux Hockey Stanley Cup Temu Fine Unsafe Products Elephant Personhood Red Fox Cargo Ship 432 Hertz Music Tuning White House Trump British Royals UN Climate Records Hepatitis B Drug Cure GLP-1 Health Habits Smartphone Repair Gardening Myths Shangri-La Dialogue Hegseth Vietnam

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