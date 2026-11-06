France Protests: Black Thursday Marches Draw Hundreds of Thousands

Nearly 600,000 people marched across France on Black Thursday, leaving 112 police injured and 642 arrests recorded by the Interior Ministry.

France was again hit by a day of nationwide protests on Thursday, 5 November 2026, which demonstrators called ' Black Thursday'. Student and worker union groups marched in large numbers across the country, and 112 police officers were reported injured in clashes with protesters during the day.

The Interior Ministry of the Macron government said in a statement on Friday morning, 6 November 2026, that it had recorded 193 marches nationwide during the protests. The ministry also reported 642 arrests and 86 fires. Its own estimate put the number of people taking part at 575,000, compared with 1.6 million claimed by the organising trade unions.

Also read France protests: Over 600,000 rally nationwide for higher wages and school funding

France Protests: Clashes Spread Beyond Paris

Clashes on Black Thursday were fewer and less intense than in recent days, but several serious confrontations still took place. Protesters scuffled with police in Paris, while officers made baton charges and deployed stun grenades and tear gas in Rennes, Bordeaux and Lyon.

A school was burnt down near Toulouse during the day. A French newspaper described the atmosphere as the 'traditional atmosphere' of French protest marches, which had returned after the wild riots and looting seen in earlier days.

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The government deployed 70,000 officers across the country. Reports said this deployment appears to have helped prevent the worst scenes seen at earlier rallies. Even so, almost half of the 112 injured police officers were hurt during the evening.

Reports also suggested that planners of these events have sought to coordinate otherwise separate groups, so that they protest together or, in some cases, riot and loot on the same days. The aim, according to these reports, is to maximise strain on the police and the government.

Union Demands and Hard Left Political Moves

Trade unions set out concrete demands for the Thursday marches, which had been vague in earlier weeks. Those demands were a ten per cent rise in the national minimum wage, a €10 billion boost in education funding, and the resignation of the government.

The trade unions taking part on Thursday are older and more experienced campaigners than the students and other groups who had been active on the streets in recent weeks. Their involvement has given the marches a more organised structure and a clearer set of demands.

The protests were also used to boost the electoral prospects of the hard left. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the top-polling presidential candidate of the hard-left LFI faction, appeared in person at the Paris march, flanked by his lieutenants. Supporters greeted him with great fanfare and chanted his name.

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Shortly before Mélenchon appeared, a majority of Communist lawmakers in France declared their support for him. They said they would back Mélenchon rather than the leader of their own party in next year's presidential elections.

Next Protest Dates and Pan-European Coordination

More protests are already scheduled, with marches called across France and Paris on Saturday, 7 November 2026. The protest movement is also planning further action in the weeks ahead.

Later in November, on the weekend of 20, 21 and 22 November, pan-European French-style protests have been announced. Representatives of leftist groups from the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Greece met in Paris to discuss plans.

The leftist groups agreed on coordination and a shared set of demands. These reportedly include funding for welfare, pro-migration policies, an end to military equipment spending, taxing the wealthy, and environmental measures.

For ordinary French citizens and travellers, the protests have already disrupted transport and public services nationwide. With more action days planned in the coming weeks, those disruptions are likely to continue, and the 20 to 22 November weekend will test how far the coordinated campaign can extend beyond France.