France Prepares 70000 Police Officers for Major Strikes and Student Protests

France deploys 70000 police officers to manage strikes by public workers and student protests over living costs, ahead of the presidential election.

French authorities are deploying 70,000 police officers to monitor nationwide demonstrations on Thursday as trade unions, student groups, and public sector employees launch a coordinated campaign against the government. The mobilization, organized by unions such as the left-wing CGT and supported by various student organizations, focuses on grievances regarding rising living costs, the degradation of public services, and deteriorating conditions in the education system. This widespread unrest represents one of the most significant challenges to President Emmanuel Macron's administration in recent years, occurring just weeks before the scheduled presidential election. Hundreds of thousands of individuals are expected to take to the streets across the country, while public sector workers simultaneously stage a nationwide strike to voice their discontent.

The Scale Of Mobilization And Police Deployment

The domestic intelligence service has estimated that between 500,000 and 700,000 people will demonstrate in Paris alone, according to reports from the national broadcaster. This massive turnout reflects the broad coalition of groups that have joined the movement, ranging from industrial unions to grassroots student networks. The sheer volume of expected participants has necessitated an unprecedented security response, with the government ordering the deployment of 70,000 police officers to maintain order and protect infrastructure. These measures are designed to prevent a recurrence of the severe civil unrest that previously disrupted daily life in French cities and damaged public property.

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Education Strike And Transport Disruptions

The Education Ministry has reported that 17.5 percent of public primary school teachers are expected to participate in the strike, which could significantly disrupt classroom activities across the nation. Unions have simultaneously warned of substantial disruptions to rail and public transport services as employees from these sectors join the walkout. Students are also expected to flood the streets, citing deteriorating school conditions and deep uncertainty about their educational and professional futures. Irma de Banville, a 19-year-old student in Paris, highlighted the complex social dynamics of the protest, noting that fear of police violence has deterred some individuals from participating. She stated that while the group is trying to keep mobilization as high as possible, many people remain afraid of potential clashes with law enforcement.

Government Security Measures And Past Incidents

Government spokesperson Maud Bregeon announced that authorities are on high alert following the riots and looting that occurred on October 17, which resulted in damage to numerous shops and public buildings. She emphasized that the government is extremely vigilant to ensure that such events are not repeated, stating after Wednesday's cabinet meeting that it is out of the question to relive the violence of that day. President Macron convened a defense and security meeting on Wednesday to specifically prepare for the anticipated demonstrations and the potential for widespread disorder. The government is attempting to balance strict security protocols with the need to allow peaceful expression of dissent, while managing the political fallout from weeks of ongoing unrest.

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Energy Sector And Economic Impact

The power sector is expected to be heavily affected by the strikes, with state-owned utility EDF confirming that electricity workers' unions will join Thursday's walkout. A previous power-sector walkout in mid-September already reduced electricity supplies and cut delivery capacity at Dunkirk LNG, which is France's largest liquefied natural gas terminal. This historical precedent raises concerns about potential energy shortages and economic disruptions if the current strike is as effective as organizers hope. The combination of transport stoppages, school closures, and energy sector disruptions creates a multifaceted crisis that impacts various aspects of daily life for French citizens. These economic and logistical challenges add pressure to the government's ability to maintain stability during this critical pre-election period.

Political Tensions And Election Context

An official close to President Macron stated that the goal in the coming weeks is to get the river that overflowed back into its bed and to launch the presidential election in the calmest possible conditions. The movement began with student concerns but has since broadened into a significant political challenge to the current administration's policies. Nationwide demonstrations last Saturday were largely peaceful, although some clashes occurred on the fringes of the main events. The official pointed to a decline in the number of high schools blockaded this week compared with earlier in the crisis, suggesting a potential gradual easing of tensions. However, political tensions remain high as candidates position themselves ahead of the election and opposition parties seek to capitalize on public frustration over living standards and government policy.