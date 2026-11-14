France Police Clash with Protesters During Act V Anti-Government Demonstrations

Police in France deployed tear gas and made over 120 arrests during nationwide Act V protests on November 14, 2026. Demonstrators demanded President Emmanuel Macron's resignation amid rising living costs and proposed police immunity laws.

French police forces engaged in aggressive dispersal tactics during nationwide anti-government protests on Saturday, November 14, 2026. Officers fired tear gas and charged at crowds to break up demonstrations in major cities including Paris, Lyon, and Marseille. The clashes marked the fifth consecutive Saturday of mass unrest that has severely impacted public order across the country.

Nationwide Demonstrations and Arrest Numbers

Interior Ministry data confirms that approximately 106,000 people participated in the Act V demonstrations across France. The interior ministry reported 121 arrests by 6pm following disturbances in numerous towns. Student unions claimed a higher turnout of 200,000, with nearly 100,000 gathering in the capital. Despite the large numbers, officials noted this was the lowest turnout in recent weeks of the ongoing movement.

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Police Tactics and Protester Responses

Riot police units confronted demonstrators near Place de la Nation in eastern Paris. Footage captured armored officers chasing protesters and striking individuals with batons. Trade union activist Remi Durand criticized the police response as excessively heavy-handed. He stated that officers attacked anyone they could find with their weapons during the dispersal efforts.

Debate Over Police Accountability Laws

Protests were fueled by anger over a new bill granting police a presumption of legitimate self-defense. Activists argued the legislation creates a 'licence to kill' and shields officers from accountability. Adrien, a 20-year-old cello player, expressed fear that the law would increase dangers for future demonstrators. Supporters, including Marine Le Pen, claim the law prevents automatic suspicion of disproportionate force.

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Broadening Grievances Across French Society

The movement originally started over fuel taxes but expanded to address economic inequality and education funding. Weeks of unrest began with high school students demanding £9 billion for the education system. Now encompassing trade unions and Yellow Vest activists, the protests include diverse demands. Participants called for better learning conditions and criticized rising living costs across the nation.

Impact on Public Sentiment and Future Outlook

President Emmanuel Macron faces declining popularity, at its lowest level since 2017. Demonstrators shouted for his resignation and displayed banners mocking his authority. Josette, a 72-year-old participant in Bordeaux, expressed hope in the youth-led movement. She praised the energy of younger activists amid concerns about social and environmental disasters.