France Parliament Repeals Slavery‑Era Black Code Amid Emotional Chamber

The French National Assembly voted to abolish the Black Code, a historic law that provided for the exemption of black prisoners from compulsory training, sparking tearful reactions and a reflection on the nation's colonial past.

France ’s parliament votes to repeal slavery-era Black Code , with tears and history in the chamberChilean American stolen as a baby reunites with his mom and gets a second chance at familyIran negotiators agree to extend ceasefire and start nuclear talks, pending Trump signoff, US official saysFrench Open stunner: No. 1 Jannik Sinner struggles with dizziness during heat wave in 2nd-round lossBruce Springsteen calls out the White House and announces a protest festivalAP Entertainment WireChinese online retailer Temu hit with $232 million fine over unsafe toys and electronicsViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsNipper, stay!

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Here are some common ones debunkedPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a Trump

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageHow a low angle and fast lens shaped a photo of Jannik SinnerJudge permanently blocks Manhattan Project radioactive waste from Wayne Disposal landfillExperimental hepatitis B drug may offer 'functional cure' for some patientsFDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneGardeners often hear about supposed hacks and quick fixes. Here are some common ones debunkedPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a Trump





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France Repeals Colonial-Era Black Code in Historic Parliamentary VoteFrance's parliament voted to repeal the centuries-old Black Code, a discriminatory set of laws from the colonial era, amid emotional tributes and calls for racial justice.

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France Parliament Repeals Colonial Black Code, Erasing a Historic Symbol of SlaveryIn a landmark vote, France's National Assembly and Senate abolished the Black Code, the centuries‑old colonial statutes that institutionalised slavery. The decision, hailed as a step toward historical justice, follows emotional speeches, a minute of silence, and promises of reparative policies.

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France Parliament Votes to Repeal Slavery‑Era Black CodeIn a tear‑filled session, France's parliament voted to repeal the colonial-era Black Code, a symbol of racial discrimination, marking a historic step toward full equality.

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France's Parliament Votes to Repeal Slavery-Era Black Code in Emotional SessionIn a historic vote, France's National Assembly has repealed the Black Code, a set of laws that regulated slavery in French colonies, acknowledging the country's colonial legacy and committing to education and memorialization.

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