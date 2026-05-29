France Parliament Repeals Colonial Black Code, Erasing a Historic Symbol of Slavery

In a landmark vote, France's National Assembly and Senate abolished the Black Code, the centuries‑old colonial statutes that institutionalised slavery. The decision, hailed as a step toward historical justice, follows emotional speeches, a minute of silence, and promises of reparative policies.

France 's National Assembly and Senate convened in a historic session on Tuesday, voting overwhelmingly to repeal the Black Code, the set of colonial statutes that codified slavery and racial discrimination in French overseas territories during the 18th and 19th centuries.

The motion, introduced by a cross‑party coalition of left‑wing legislators and supported by several centrist members, passed with a margin of 307 votes to 112 in the lower house and was subsequently approved by the Senate with a vote of 159 to 45. The repeal marks the first time in French legislative history that the infamous legal framework, which survived in a largely dormant form after the abolition of slavery in 1848, has been formally annulled.

During the proceedings, several members of the chamber rose to speak, many of them visibly emotional, describing the Black Code as a lingering scar on the nation's conscience. Deputy Claire Bouchard of the Socialist Party recounted the brutal realities enforced by the code-ranging from the denial of basic civil rights to the imposition of forced labor on enslaved people in places such as Saint‑Domingue, Guadeloupe and Martinique.

She read aloud a passage from the original decree, its archaic language starkly contrasting with modern principles of liberty, equality, and fraternity.

"When I read these words, I hear the cries of those who were stripped of humanity," she said, her voice breaking. The session concluded with a minute of silence, after which a chorus of applause rose from the gallery, accompanied by tears from several lawmakers. Political analysts emphasize that the repeal is both a symbolic and practical step toward reconciling France's colonial legacy with contemporary demands for racial justice.

The law not only removes the outdated statutes from the legal code but also paves the way for a series of reparative measures, including the establishment of a national commission to investigate the economic repercussions of slavery on present‑day French society, and the creation of educational programmes that integrate the history of the Black Code into school curricula. President Emmanuel Macron, speaking from the Élysée Palace later that day, hailed the vote as "a monumental affirmation of our commitment to universal human rights" and announced that a formal ceremony would be held on the anniversary of the 1848 abolition of slavery to honour the victims and acknowledge the resilience of their descendants.

International reactions have been largely supportive, with leaders from former French colonies praising the move as a long‑overdue act of accountability. Human rights NGOs, however, caution that legislative repeal must be accompanied by concrete policy actions to address ongoing racial disparities in France's socioeconomic landscape. The repeal of the Black Code will be entered into the official journal of the Republic next week, making it legally void and erasing its remnants from the body of French law





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

France Black Code Repeal Colonial Legacy Slavery Abolition Human Rights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

France Repeals Colonial-Era Black Code in Historic Parliamentary VoteFrance's parliament voted to repeal the centuries-old Black Code, a discriminatory set of laws from the colonial era, amid emotional tributes and calls for racial justice.

Read more »

France Repeals Racist 'Black Code' in Emotional Parliamentary VoteThe French parliament voted to formally repeal a 17th-century 'Black Code' that regulated slavery in its colonies, an emotional decision that reflected on the country's colonial past. Meanwhile, sports and global news included Jannik Sinner's heat-related collapse at the French Open, a Trump administration directive on Venezuela prosecutions, and a massive fine for Chinese retailer Temu.

Read more »

France repeals slavery-era Black Code amid emotional parliamentary debateFrance's parliament voted to repeal a centuries-old slavery-era Black Code, marking a historic moment with emotional reactions in the chamber.

Read more »

France Repeals Slavery-Era Black Code; Global News RoundupFrance's parliament repeals the Black Code; a former CIA official charged with gold theft; Temu fined $232M; Knicks win Eastern Conference; and more global headlines.

Read more »