France Mourns 11-Year-Old Schoolgirl Killed in Woods

An 11-year-old schoolgirl, Louise Lasalle, was tragically killed in France after being lured into a wooded area. A 23-year-old man has confessed to the crime, stating he intended to rob someone and accidentally encountered the victim.

An 11-year-old schoolgirl, Louise Lasalle, was tragically found dead in woodland near her home in Epinay-sur-Orge, France , on Saturday, February 8th. The young victim was last seen walking home from middle school around 1:50 p.m. local time on Friday, February 7th. Her disappearance sparked a search effort involving her family, friends, and authorities. After several hours, police discovered her body in the Bois des Templiers woods.

A 23-year-old man, who has not been named, has since confessed to the crime. According to prosecutors, he had planned to rob or extort money from someone to calm down after losing a game. He accidentally encountered Louise, whom he did not know, and followed her. He lured her into a secluded area in the woods, threatening her with a knife and demanding money. When she screamed, he panicked, pushed her to the ground, and stabbed her. The suspect disposed of the weapon, cleaned his clothes with bleach, and discarded the evidence. He confessed his actions to his girlfriend, who has since been charged with failing to report a crime. The suspect had a previous history of petty crime and violence, with his sister filing a complaint against him in April 2023 for being abusive. The incident has deeply shaken the local community, with the mayor expressing his sorrow and condemning the senseless act. Louise's family and friends are mourning her loss, remembering her as a joyful young girl who had her whole life ahead of her.





people / 🏆 712. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

France Murder Schoolgirl Woods Suspect Confession Violence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

74-Year-Old Musician's 50-Year-Old Song Earns Him $1 Million a YearMark Mothersbaugh, a renowned composer known for his work on hit movies and TV shows, has an unexpected source of income: a song he wrote almost 50 years ago. 'Uncontrollable Urge,' originally featured on Devo's debut album, became the theme song for MTV's popular show 'Ridiculousness.' The enduring success of the show has turned the song into Mothersbaugh's biggest money maker, generating an estimated $1 million in royalties annually. This ironic twist is particularly satisfying for Mothersbaugh and his wife, as Devo's early videos met with resistance from MTV.

Read more »

Afghan national suspected of killing 2-year-old boy, 41-year-old man at German parkThe suspect, a 28-year-old Afghan national, soon after he fled Schöntal Park in Aschaffenburg, police say.

Read more »

Afghan national suspected of killing 2-year-old boy, 41-year-old man at German parkThe suspect, a 28-year-old Afghan national, soon after he fled Schöntal Park in Aschaffenburg, police say.

Read more »

18-year-old in custody after apartment shooting injures a 5-year-old in MobileThe 5-year-old has already been treated and released from a local hospital.

Read more »

30-Year-Old Man Arrested for Carjacking 72-Year-Old Woman in Morton GroveSergio Diaz-Siso, 30, was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery, and aggravated fleeing and eluding after allegedly carjacking a 72-year-old woman in north suburban Morton Grove, authorities said.

Read more »

Alaska Senate approves 18-year-old alcohol-servers, plus 16-year-old restaurant workersAlaskans as young as 16 will be allowed to work in restaurants, and those as young as 18 will be allowed to serve alcohol if a bill passed Monday by the Alaska Senate becomes law.

Read more »