France knights 'Autobiography' and 'Tiger Stripes' producer Yulia Evina Bhara as the Indonesia-France Film Lab opens at JAFF Market.

Jason Iskandar’s ‘First Breath After Coma’ Revisits Lunar New Year’s Public Return to Indonesia After a Three-Decade Ban, First Looks Unveiled , whose credits include Venice title “Autobiography” and Cannes Critics’ Week winner “Tiger Stripes,” was named a Chevalier dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres at a ceremony at Fabien Penone, France’s ambassador to Indonesia, Timor-Leste and ASEAN, presented the insignia for France’s culture minister.

The ceremony doubled as the opening of the Indonesia-France Film Lab booth at the market, which runs Nov. 25–30.

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‘He Walked So I Could Run’: ‘Project Hail Mary’ Breakout James Ortiz on Andy Serkis, Becoming Rocky and the Art of Puppetry Oscars: Best Original Score — Could One of Hollywood’s Most Overlooked Composers Finally Get His Moment? France created the order in 1957, and its cinema honorees range from Agnès Varda, François Truffaut, Martin Scorsese and Isabelle Huppert to Indonesia’s Garin Nugroho. Filmmaker Joko Anwar received it last year.