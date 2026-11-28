France mandates a decree to raise remaining home-care costs for seniors in 2027, aiming to save departments 250 million euros while increasing fees for some beneficiaries.

The French government has published a new decree in the Official Journal on Friday 27 November 2026, officially setting a structural change to the financing of home-care services for the elderly. This legislative measure will increase the out-of-pocket costs for certain seniors receiving the Personalised Autonomy Allowance, also known as APA, starting from 1 January 2027. The reform represents a significant shift in how local departments finance social care for the aging population.

Core Mechanism of Cost Increase

The primary objective of this decree is to reduce the financial burden on departmental budgets, which manage the distribution of these allowances. The government estimates that the reform will generate savings of approximately 250 million euros under the 2027 social security budget. This financial relief for local authorities is intended to address growing budgetary pressures as the demand for care services continues to rise in line with the aging demographic.

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To achieve these savings, the decree modifies the calculation method for the beneficiary's remaining contribution to their care plan. The new system introduces a sliding scale based on income levels. Seniors with monthly resources below 0.725 times the MTP reference amount, which stands at 933.89 euros at current levels, will remain exempt from any financial contribution. This threshold ensures that the most vulnerable seniors are not affected by the cost increases.

Conversely, beneficiaries with monthly income exceeding 2.67 times the MTP, or 3,439.31 euros, will be required to cover ninety percent of the cost of their care plan. For couples, the calculation involves adding both partners' incomes together and dividing the total by 1.7. Between these two income thresholds, the contribution rate rises gradually as income increases. The specific euro thresholds for the year 2027 have not yet been officially set by the administration.

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Stakeholder Positions and Financial Impact

During the Senate examination of the social security budget on 17 November, Health and Autonomy Minister Stéphanie Rist defended the measure. She stated that the average increase in monthly costs for beneficiaries would be 12 euros, with a maximum ceiling of 36 euros after tax credit. This maximum increase translates to an annual additional cost of approximately 432 euros for the highest impacted beneficiaries.

Stakeholders in the sector have expressed significant concern regarding the potential consequences of these financial changes. The current annual cost of home-based APA is estimated at 4.5 billion euros, creating substantial pressure on local finances. However, health professionals and advocacy groups warn that higher out-of-pocket costs may discourage seniors from utilizing essential services. They argue that financial barriers could lead to a reduction in the quality of life for dependent elderly individuals.

The technical heart of the reform involves a higher contribution rate on the first tranche of the care plan. This design choice means that beneficiaries with smaller care packages, such as a few hours of help per week, will experience a proportionally larger increase in their costs compared to those with extensive care plans. The government frames this as a fair mechanism to ask better-off households to contribute more, while preserving exemptions for the lowest incomes.

Real-World Impact and Sector Concerns

The French allowance system currently supports roughly 830,000 seniors living at home who have lost some degree of independence. These individuals use the allowance to pay for services such as home-help hours, meal delivery, or adapted equipment. The reform applies to new beneficiaries starting from 1 January 2027 and to existing recipients when their contributions are reviewed annually. It is important to note that seniors receiving APA in care homes or long-term care units are not affected by these changes.

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One of the most pressing concerns raised by the sector is the risk that seniors may reduce or abandon their care hours due to the increased costs. The Haut Conseil de l'âge has previously cited data indicating that around 20 percent of offered home-care hours already go unused. This suggests that unmet needs are already a significant issue in the current system, driven by factors such as staff shortages and administrative complexity.

If the new financial barriers cause seniors to cut back on care, the state may save money on paper, but the real-world quality of support for dependent seniors could deteriorate. The government acknowledges the need to contain the rising costs of home-based APA, but the trade-off between budgetary efficiency and service accessibility remains a point of contention. The effectiveness of this reform will depend on how beneficiaries respond to the increased financial responsibility and whether the savings for departments can be maintained without compromising care standards.