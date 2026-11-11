Widespread riots have caused more than $2 billion in damage and injured thousands of police, prompting 64% of French voters to label it a crisis of the regime.

France has entered a crisis of the regime after a wave of riots that began in September at school protests and spiralled into nationwide violence. The unrest has inflicted more than $2 billion in damage, set public buildings on fire, and left over two thousand police officers and gendarmes injured.

Scale and Costs of the Riots

Official figures show that since the protests launched in late September, more than 2,200 police officers and gendarmes have suffered injuries, a figure ten times higher than those sustained by civilians. Between 200 and 300 demonstrators and rioters have also been hurt, often due to clashes with law enforcement rather than police actions themselves. The damages, estimated at upwards of $2 billion, include the looting of nearly 3,000 businesses and the destruction of public assets.

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Public Opinion: Blame on Government and a Regime Crisis

A survey revealed that 79% of the French public blamed the national government for failing to maintain law and order during the riots. Furthermore, 64% questioned whether the unrest signalled a genuine crisis of the regime, a sentiment that persisted across the political spectrum: 60% of National Rally supporters, 72% of Socialists, and 82% of La France Insoumise followers agreed with the assessment.

Police Protection and Equipment Demand

The majority of respondents (85%) concluded that police are not sufficiently protected when confronting violent rioters. This perception is reflected in the public's endorsement of controversial equipment: 85% favour police drones, 76% support armored vehicles, 62% back crowd‑control grenades, and 59% approve stun grenades. In addition, 70% would tolerate temporary suspension of social media services and 64% would accept complete shutdowns in affected areas to curb venting.

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Implications for Marine Le Pen's Campaign

Marine Le Pen, the National Rally presidential candidate, has capitalised on the public's demand for policing reforms. Promising to restore order, she has gained traction as citizens express a willingness to balance civil liberties with security. However, her stance faces challenges from left‑leaning activists who argue that confronting such aggression is part of police duty and not a matter of political protection.

Historical Comparisons and Future Outlook

Senior analyst Gaël Sliman compared the current unrest to the student revolt of 1968, noting that injuries to law enforcement in the present scenario are nearly twice those recorded during the earlier wave. Meanwhile, CRS anti‑riot police chief Sébastien Malzieu warned that the nature of rioter violence is evolving, with attackers now equipped with hammers and heavy stones. Authorities are expected to increase security measures ahead of the presidential election, while national leaders debate whether legislative action should accompany the campaign's promise of stability. This shift indicates significant recalibration of France's approach to public order as the country heads into the next electoral cycle.