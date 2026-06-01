France Detains Suspected Russian Shadow Fleet Tanker in Atlantic Operation

French forces, with British support, detained the oil tanker Tagor in the Atlantic for flying a false flag and violating sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

France announced on Monday that a suspected Russian oil tanker , the Tagor, was detained in the Atlantic Ocean over the weekend. This action is part of ongoing efforts to disrupt Moscow's sanctions-busting 'shadow fleet.

' The operation, which took place on Sunday morning in international waters, was conducted with assistance from Britain and other international partners, as stated by French President Emmanuel Macron. According to French authorities, the tanker was en route from Murmansk, a port city in northwestern Russia, when it was intercepted. The vessel was falsely flying a Cameroonian flag and was reportedly heading toward Limbe, a coastal city in western Cameroon.

A spokesperson for the maritime prefecture confirmed that an examination of the ship's documents raised suspicions about the legitimacy of its flag. The Atlantic maritime prefecture detailed that the interception occurred more than 400 nautical miles west of Brittany. The Tagor, carrying a crew of 23, is now being escorted by the French navy to an anchorage point for further inspections.

Guillaume Le Rasle, a spokesperson for the maritime prefecture, noted that the tanker is subject to both EU and US sanctions and is a known tracked vessel. He added that the decision to divert the ship was made Sunday evening with the objective of verifying the validity of its flag. At the time of boarding, the tanker was described as 'almost empty.

' The vessel has a history of frequently changing its flag, a practice known as flag-hopping, to evade detection and sanctions. According to MarineTraffic data, the last time the Tagor transmitted an Automatic Identification System (AIS) signal a week prior, it was sailing off the Norwegian coast and flying a Madagascan flag. This incident follows a series of similar actions by France against suspected Russian shadow fleet vessels.

Since September, French forces have boarded three other ships believed to be part of Russia's shadow fleet. Those vessels were allowed to continue their journeys after their owners paid fines. Notable cases include the Boracay in September, which claimed Beninese registry; its Chinese captain was tried in absentia, and a French court issued an arrest warrant and a one-year jail sentence against him in March. In January, French forces impounded another suspected Russian tanker, the Grinch.

In March, the Deyna, which had sailed from Murmansk under a Mozambican flag, was detained in Marseille. In April, France announced plans to double penalties for ships that fail to fly a legitimate flag or refuse to comply with inspections. These efforts are part of a broader Western strategy to curb Russia's ability to circumvent sanctions imposed after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The European Union has sanctioned nearly 600 vessels suspected of belonging to Russia's shadow fleet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned the detention of Russia-linked vessels as 'piracy.

' President Macron emphasized that it is unacceptable for ships to circumvent international sanctions, violate the law of the sea, and fund the war Russia has been waging against Ukraine for over four years. He also highlighted the safety and environmental risks posed by such vessels, which fail to comply with basic maritime navigation rules. He shared a video of the operation, showing commandos rappelling from a helicopter onto the tanker.

The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed that a helicopter from HMS Somerset provided tracking and monitoring support for the French boarding operation. An MoD spokesperson stated, 'Alongside our allies, we are stepping up our response to shadow vessels - to choke off the funds that fuel Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine.

' The coordinated international action underscores the commitment of Western nations to enforce maritime sanctions and disrupt Russia's efforts to maintain its oil exports despite restrictions. The shadow fleet operates through a network of vessels that often use opaque ownership, falsified flags, and irregular tracking to move oil from Russia to market, primarily to countries that have not joined the sanctions regime. These operations are complex and require intelligence sharing and joint naval patrols to identify and interdict suspect ships.

The detention of the Tagor demonstrates the continued resolve of France and its allies to target this clandestine logistics network. The use of false flags not only undermines sanctions but also raises concerns about maritime security and the potential for accidents or environmental disasters involving poorly regulated vessels. Many of these shadow fleet ships are old, poorly maintained, and operate with minimal oversight, increasing the risk of oil spills or collisions.

The international community has increasingly recognized the need to crack down on such practices to uphold the rules-based order and ensure that sanctions have their intended effect of limiting Russia's war financing. Future actions may include further boarding operations, asset freezes, and legal proceedings against the owners and operators of these vessels.

The case of the Tagor will likely proceed through French courts, and its ultimate fate will depend on the findings of the investigation into its flag legitimacy and sanctions compliance. This incident also highlights the ongoing cat-and-mouse game between sanctioning states and those seeking to evade them, where tactics evolve continuously as new measures are implemented





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russia Shadow Fleet Sanctions Enforcement Oil Tanker France Navy International Waters Flag-Hopping EU Sanctions Ukraine War

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

France detains hundreds after violent clashes as Paris Saint-German win Champions LeagueRaucous celebrations spilled out into disorder and violence, with more than 700 detained as soccer fans set fires and vandalized shops.

Read more »

France intercepts Russian-linked tanker in Atlantic with allied supportPresident Macron announced that France, with help from Britain and other allies, intercepted a sanctioned Russian oil tanker in the Atlantic as part of efforts to enforce sanctions and combat Russia's shadow fleet financing the war in Ukraine.

Read more »

France Detains Suspected Russian Oil Tanker in AtlanticFrance has detained a suspected Russian oil tanker in the Atlantic, in the latest move to combat Moscow's sanctions-busting 'shadow fleet.' The Tagor was detained on Sunday morning in international waters with the help of Britain and other partners, said President Emmanuel Macron.

Read more »

Experience Unmatched Luxury with Sandals Resorts and Virgin Atlantic Holidays in the CaribbeanDiscover the Caribbean's ultimate luxury all-inclusive escape with Sandals Resorts, paired seamlessly with premium travel from Virgin Atlantic Holidays. From overwater villas and butler service to gourmet dining and endless activities, this is a holiday where every detail is perfected for a blissful, stress-free getaway across eight stunning islands.

Read more »