France Detains Suspected Russian Oil Tanker in Atlantic Over Sanctions Violations

France has detained a Russian-linked oil tanker in the Atlantic, accusing it of sanctions-busting and posing environmental and safety threats. The operation involved international partners and highlights Western efforts to target Russia's 'shadow fleet' used to evade sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

France announced on Monday the detention of a suspected Russia n oil tanker in the Atlantic Ocean over the weekend, marking the latest in a series of seizures targeting Moscow's efforts to evade international sanctions through a so-called ' shadow fleet .

' President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that the vessel, identified as the Tagor, was intercepted on Sunday morning in international waters with assistance from Britain and other international partners. French authorities reported that the tanker was en route from Murmansk in northwestern Russia when it was seized. The ship was allegedly flying a false Cameroonian flag and was reportedly heading toward Limbe, a coastal city in Cameroon.

'It is unacceptable for ships to circumvent international sanctions, violate the law of the sea, and fund the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for more than 4 years,' Macron stated, emphasizing that such vessels not only breach basic maritime navigation rules but also present significant environmental and safety hazards. He shared a video of the operation, showing commandos descending from a helicopter onto the tanker, and noted that the action took place in the Atlantic with support from allies including the United Kingdom.

A spokesperson for the UK Ministry of Defence told the Daily Mail that a helicopter from the Royal Navy frigate HMS Somerset provided tracking and monitoring assistance for the French boarding operation. The spokesperson added that, alongside allies, the UK is intensifying its response to shadow vessels to cut off the financial streams that sustain Vladimir Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine. The interception occurred more than 400 nautical miles west of Brittany, according to the Atlantic maritime prefecture.

An examination of the ship's documents raised suspicions about the legitimacy of the Cameroonian flag it was displaying. The Tagor, carrying a crew of 23, is now being escorted by the French navy to an anchorage point for further inspection. Guillaume Le Rasle, a spokesperson for the Atlantic maritime prefecture, confirmed that the tanker is subject to sanctions imposed by both the European Union and the United States.

'It is a vessel that was known and tracked,' Le Rasle said, explaining that the decision to divert the ship was made Sunday evening with the aim of verifying the authenticity of its flag. He noted that the vessel was 'almost empty' at the time of boarding, a detail that may relate to its operational patterns within the shadow fleet network.

The Tagor has a history of frequently changing flags, a practice commonly referred to as 'flag-hopping,' which is used by shadow fleet vessels to obscure their movements and avoid detection. According to MarineTraffic data, the last automatic identification system (AIS) signal from the Tagor was received a week prior to the seizure, showing the vessel off the Norwegian coast and flying a Madagascan flag.

This pattern of flag manipulation, including the use of invalid registrations, is a hallmark of Russia's efforts to bypass Western sanctions on its oil exports following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Since September, France has boarded three other ships suspected of belonging to Russia's shadow fleet. In those earlier cases, the vessels were permitted to continue their journeys after their owners paid fines.

In September, the French navy intercepted the Boracay, which claimed Beninese registry; its Chinese captain was tried in absentia, and a French court issued an arrest warrant with a one-year prison sentence against him in March. In January, French forces impounded another suspected Russian tanker, the Grinch, and in March, the Deyna-which had sailed from Murmansk under a Mozambican flag-was detained in Marseille.

Demonstrating its commitment to cracking down on such activities, France announced in April a plan to double penalties for ships that fail to display a legitimate flag or refuse to comply with inspection orders. These actions form part of a broader Western strategy to enforce sanctions against Russia. The European Union has imposed sanctions on nearly 600 vessels suspected of being part of the shadow fleet.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has condemned the detention of Russia-linked vessels as 'piracy,' dismissing Western enforcement actions as illegitimate. However, Western nations maintain that these measures are necessary to uphold international law and prevent Russia from financing its war effort through illicit oil shipments





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