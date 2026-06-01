France Descends into Chaos Following Champions League Final

National Rally leader Jordan Bardella has lamented that France descended into what appeared to be civil war-like conditions following this weekend's Champions League Final and said that the only way to fully restore order will be to regain control of immigration.

National Rally leader Jordan Bardella has lamented that France descended into what appeared to be civil war-like conditions following this weekend's Champions League Final and said that the only way to fully restore order will be to regain control of immigration.

In the wake of Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain winning its second consecutive championship on Saturday in a dramatic shoot-out against London's Arsenal FC, pandemonium erupted across France, with riots and looting breaking out in dozens of cities and towns. According to Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, some 890 people were arrested between Saturday and Sunday, an increase of 45 per cent over last year. The minister also revealed that 178 police officers had been injured during the mayhem.

Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuauthat multiple officers had been hit with what she described as crude or home-made bombs, which left them with terrible injuries. National Rally leader and potential presidential candidate Jordan Bardella said that he was horrified by the outburst of violence from the hordes of youths in Paris and other cities over the weekend. We saw scenes of near civil war in the heart of Paris, shops looted and vandalised, police officers attacked.

We witnessed an outpouring of violence to which we are becoming accustomed and which is only getting worse. France has become a country where life and celebration are now totally impossible. There is no longer a single event related to football, a single sporting event, a single popular village festival without it systematically degenerating.

The populist MEP urged the French public to wake up to the dangers facing them, warning that the mobs seen on the streets will soon break down the doors of buildings and enter your apartments if the government fails to regain control of immigration. There is obviously a link to our inability for thirty years to control immigration.

Bardella was not alone in linking the violence to mass migration, with former Interior Minister and current presidential candidate Bruno Retailleau, who conducted a survey before the violence over the weekend finding that over seven in ten believe that crime is out of control and that France risks becoming like Mexico, in which criminal gangs operate free from fear of the state. Despite the widespread violence, looting, and rioting, the large number of arrests demonstrated that the response was done well, according to Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez





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