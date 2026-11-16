France confirms French troops are training Ukrainian personnel in Ukraine and Poland under mission Volia. This non-combat deployment supports Kyiv amid rising political tensions and upcoming European elections.

French soldiers have been operating in Ukraine for several months on a secret mission to train Ukrainian personnel and maintain military equipment, according to a confidential source who spoke to reporters on Monday. The deployment, initiated to support Kyiv, strictly excludes any combat role, marking a significant but deniable escalation in European military support for the war effort. This operation is part of a broader strategic effort by European nations to bolster Ukrainian defenses without directly engaging in hostilities with Russian forces.

The mission, codenamed Volia which translates to freedom or will in Ukrainian, has been active in Ukraine since at least the summer of 2026. It is led by a French general and operates under a light and flexible structure consisting of small teams deployed on short-term assignments. French lawmakers were not informed of this specific deployment, according to reports from the French outlet RFI, highlighting the covert nature of the operation. The French armed forces general staff did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the specifics of the mission.

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Officials emphasized that the rotation of French trainers supporting Ukraine takes place in France, Poland, or occasionally in Ukraine, but this is not a military operation in the traditional sense. There is absolutely no intention of engaging in coercive actions or combat, the source stated firmly. This clarification comes as Russian leader Vladimir Putin has repeatedly argued that Russia is effectively fighting the collective West in Ukraine, a term primarily used to refer to NATO countries and their allies. No foreign governments have officially announced the deployment of regular combat troops to fight alongside Ukrainian forces since Moscow invaded the country in 2022.

An official mission named Gerfaut in Poland serves as a cover for the presence of French troops in Ukraine and acts as a gateway for deployments into the country. The Gerfaut mission is a French military detachment deployed in Poland since 2023 as part of the European Union military assistance initiative. Under this framework, French army personnel are tasked with training officers who will go on to command Ukrainian combat units. Since 2023, 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained by the French army in both France and Poland, significantly enhancing the capabilities of Kyiv forces.

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France will hold a two-round vote in April and May to elect a successor to President Emmanuel Macron, who has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine. The far-right National Rally party, led by Marine Le Pen, has stated that France would cut financial aid to Ukraine within six months if she is elected president. Macron warned that countries seeking to limit aid want to impose an unjust peace, which he described as a recipe for another war. He spearheaded European efforts to forge a coordinated response, proposing that allies send a force to Ukraine after any end to the fighting with Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that a meeting of Kyiv allies, known as the Coalition of the Willing, is being prepared to define the European position in talks on ending the war with Russia. A meeting of the Ramstein group is set for next week to send a strong signal to Russia that Ukraine will not be left without support. Europe has chosen five countries, France, Britain, Poland, Germany, and Italy, to send representatives to future Ukraine talks. The Multinational Force Ukraine was established in 2025 with an operational headquarters in Paris, though the Kremlin has ruled out foreign peacekeeping troops.

Zelensky described the upcoming Coalition of the Willing meeting as potentially historic, emphasizing the need for a 100 percent strong European position for victory. Until now, talks on settling Europe worst war since the Second World War have been held in the Ukraine Russia US format, with Moscow wanting to keep the Europeans out of talks. The establishment of these coalitions signals a shift towards greater European autonomy and responsibility in the diplomatic and military spheres regarding the conflict.

Britain previously announced that British engineers were on the ground in Ukraine, working side-by-side with Ukrainians to service and repair military vehicles. Meanwhile, North Korea, a key ally of the Kremlin, has sent troops to support Moscow war effort in return for economic benefits and military technology. Kyiv receives support from Europe and the US in the form of military equipment, financial assistance and intelligence, creating a complex web of international involvement in the region.

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French soldiers have been seen loading Caesar Mk-I wheeled self-propelled howitzers during live fire exercises with NATO allies, demonstrating the practical application of the training provided. Members of the Ukrainian Army 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Brigade keep watch for possible approach of enemy drones, illustrating the constant state of alert required. Firefighters extinguish fires in car garages following Russian air attacks in Kharkiv, showing the continued toll of the conflict on civilian infrastructure.

The geopolitical landscape remains tense as Western nations navigate the delicate balance of supporting Ukraine while avoiding direct confrontation with Russia. The French presence, though unacknowledged officially, underscores the depth of European commitment to Ukrainian sovereignty. As political shifts in France approach, the future of this support remains a critical question for international security and the resolution of the ongoing conflict.