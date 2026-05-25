France child safeguarding scandal overview

A deeply disturbing child safeguarding scandal is unfolding in France, with dozens of state nursery and primary schools coming under investigation over allegations of violence, sexual assault, and rape of children. The allegations centre on school monitors, who are accused of mistreating and abusing children. The investigation is ongoing, with the new Socialist mayor of Paris launching a huge amount of money to tackle the issue. The government is expected to face heavy criticism over its handling of the crisis. The case highlights the vulnerability of children in France’s school system and the need for more effective safeguarding measures.

France has been rocked by a deeply disturbing child safeguarding scandal , following investigations into dozens of state nursery and primary schools across the country over allegations of violence, sexual assault, and rape of children.

Paris police are currently examining over 100 separate complaints of alleged mistreatment, physical abuse and rape of children, said to have taken place during lunch breaks, nap times and after-school care. Authorities have said the scale of the investigation is unprecedented. Lawyers said the investigations include alleged rape of children as young as three and four years old.

Across the country, parents' groups say they have spent years raising concerns that were not properly acted upon, claiming failures in recruitment checks and vetting procedures allowed individuals accused of abuse to remain in contact with children. The situation has sparked protests with protesters holding placards bearing the slogans Stop sexual violence in our schools, Protect our children what is the justice system doing, and Stop violence.

The new Socialist mayor of Paris has launched a huge £17.3million to battle what he called major dysfunction in the city's school monitor system. The allegations centre on school monitors - adults responsible for supervising children during lunch, break times, naps and after-school activities. Critics say these individuals are recruited through city halls or local authorities, often on hourly pay and with limited training or formal qualifications.

In France, nursery school attendance is compulsory from age three, meaning school monitors are a daily presence in the lives of children aged roughly three to 11. Parents have reported a wide range of alleged abuse by monitors across France, including children being screamed at, shoved, having their hair pulled, being denied food, forced to eat until they vomited, and in the most serious cases, sexually assaulted or raped.

Proceedings are expected to intensify further as a school monitor is set to stand trial accused of sexually abusing five children aged between three and five at a nursery school in the capital, and a separate verdict is also expected next month in another case involving a 47-year-old school monitor accused of sexually abusing nine 10-year-old girls in the French capital. A citizens’ assembly has been set up to discuss the role of school monitors, which will report back in June





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France's Child Safeguarding Scandal: Allegations of Violence, Sexual Assault, and Rape in State SchoolsFrance has been rocked by a deeply disturbing child safeguarding scandal, after dozens of state nursery and primary schools came under investigation over allegations of violence, sexual assault, and rape. In total, Paris police are now examining more than 100 separate complaints of alleged mistreatment, physical abuse, and rape of children, said to have taken place during lunch breaks, nap times, and after-school care.

Read more »