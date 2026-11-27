French wine enthusiasts gather in the Beaujolais region to celebrate the third Thursday of November, marking the legal release of Beaujolais Nouveau, a young fruity red wine that has become an international tradition.

On the third Thursday of November, the French celebrate the annual release of the Beaujolais Nouveau, a fruity, young red wine famous for tasting marvelously…mediocre.

On the third Thursday of November, the French celebrate the annual release of the Beaujolais Nouveau, a fruity, young red wine famous for tasting marvelously…mediocre. Every fourth Thursday of November, Americans gather around the table for Thanksgiving. The French have another tradition every third Thursday of November, and that one is about wine - wine that ends up on many Thanksgiving tables. Rebecca Rosman has this report from France's Beaujolais region.

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REBECCA ROSMAN, BYLINE: It's not just any wine that gets its own midnight celebration. This is the Fete du Beaujolais Nouveau, a fruity, slightly acidic, young red wine made from gamay grapes in eastern France. Under French law, the wine cannot be sold until 12:01 a.m. on the third Thursday in November. The hours leading up to the big uncorking are a big party, starting with drums.