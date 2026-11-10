France attributes a cyberattack on European supermarket refrigerators to Iran's IRGC, which forced chillers into self-cleaning mode and destroyed stock.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has confirmed with absolute certainty that a unit of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is responsible for the massive cyberattack on European retailers. This unprecedented operation destroyed millions of euros worth of food across multiple countries last month. The French government moved beyond suspicion to declare definitive attribution of the hostile act.

The attack targeted software controlling supermarket chillers in several European states. Hackers forced hundreds of refrigerators into self-cleaning mode, using high heat to ruin the food inside. Barrot described this as a destabilization attack on French territory against national interests and public security.

Also read France blames Iran for 'unprecedented' supermarket fridge cyberattack

Paris prosecutors have identified the specific Iranian saboteur group as Shahid Kaveh. Authorities are currently investigating the leaders of this unit and preparing to issue arrest warrants. Evidence includes the use of Farsi language by the hackers and connections to Iranian IP addresses.

Security sources told the BBC that officials know the names and aliases of the group's leaders. France rarely attributes cyberattacks in such specific detail due to the gravity of these events. The ministry reserved the right to take non-public measures deemed necessary for a response.

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The first wave of hacks occurred in mid-October affecting around 1,000 supermarkets. A second round followed in early November, defrosting chilled and frozen goods. These actions rendered vast quantities of food unfit for human consumption entirely.

Reports indicate that life-saving blood stocks were also apparently targeted during these incidents. The safety of these enormously valuable medical supplies was put at risk by the sabotage. Experts note the attacks relied on obsolete software and unprotected networked devices.

Iranian saboteurs did not use highly sophisticated technology for this widespread damage. Instead, they exploited weaknesses in outdated systems controlling critical refrigeration. This approach allowed for broad reach despite the technical simplicity of the intrusion.

Barrot summoned the Iranian ambassador to deliver a stern diplomatic rebuke. The government emphasized that this marks the first large-scale cyber sabotage on French soil. The incident highlights vulnerabilities in critical retail infrastructure across Europe.