France Blames Iran IRGC for Supermarket Fridge Cyberattacks

French officials accuse Iran's Revolutionary Guards of sabotaging supermarket refrigerators in October, threatening EU sanctions as investigations reveal Shahid Kaveh Group involvement.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has formally accused Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) of orchestrating a massive cyberattack that destroyed commercial refrigeration systems across France in early October. The attack, which occurred on October 11, caused widespread spoilage of food products in hundreds of supermarkets and prompted an immediate diplomatic and legal response from the French government.

IRGC Attribution and Diplomatic Fallout

The Paris prosecutor's office stated that the methodology used in the hacking operation was characteristic of the Shahid Kaveh Group, an elite offensive cyber unit believed to operate under the direction of the IRGC. French authorities have requested international arrest warrants for the leader of this group and his two deputies. To underscore the severity of the allegations, Jean-Noel Barrot summoned the Iranian ambassador to the French foreign ministry.

Also read France blames Iran for 'unprecedented' supermarket fridge cyberattack

Technical Details of the Refrigerator Sabotage

The cyberattack targeted thousands of refrigeration units across more than 700 retailers in France. Attackers manually overrode temperature controls on systems from major chains including Carrefour, Monoprix, Intermarche, and Cooperative U. The hackers programmed the units to blow hot air at 50 degrees Celsius, causing internal temperatures to reach 36 degrees Celsius. This deliberate heating caused a significant quantity of fresh produce, meat, and ice cream to rot, with some units even catching fire due to the extreme heat output.

Financial Damage and Supply Chain Disruption

The economic impact of the attack was immediate and severe. Supermarket employees were seen discarding boxes of perished meat and melted ice cream into large trash containers. One French supermarket owner estimated that the total costs of the damage could amount to tens of millions of euros nationwide. Dominique Schelcher, the chief executive of Cooperative U, described the incident as unprecedented, stating that targeting equipment essential to the food supply of the French people was extremely serious and unacceptable.

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Extended Cyber Campaign Across Europe and the US

This incident was part of a broader wave of cyber-sabotage affecting Europe and the United States. In August, refrigerators in at least half a dozen military commissaries in the US went out of commission, a malfunction the Pentagon is treating as a suspected cyberattack. Additionally, a second wave of hacking in October affected over 100 establishments across Europe and even impacted refrigerators used by French blood banks, forcing staff to move blood units to alternative cold storage. The Pentagon considers Iran a suspect in the August commissary hacks, though investigations remain ongoing.

Future Consequences and International Sanctions

Jean-Noel Barrot warned that there would be further consequences for Iran, including additional European Union sanctions. The attack is considered among the most disruptive cyberoperations since the onset of the conflict between the United States and Iran in February, following other incidents such as hacks against the Los Angeles transit system and US water treatment plants. Cybersecurity experts noted that the attackers exploited obsolete equipment and outdated firmware, highlighting vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure management.