France blames Iran for a cyberattack that heated supermarket refrigerators

France has blamed Iran for a cyberattack on supermarket fridges last month

The French Foreign Ministry condemned the attack “in the strongest possible terms,” and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, speaking on the sidelines of G7 talks in Paris, said the Iranian ambassador was being summoned to “strongly protest against this extremely serious act.

” “This is an attack of unprecedented scale and aggressiveness,” Barrot said.

Also read France accuses Iran’s Revolutionary Guards of hacking supermarket refrigerators

“It is the first large-scale cyberattack aimed at sabotage on French soil, and it represents a major threat to our national interests and the security of the French people. That is why it will not go unanswered. ” “We will impose sanctions at the European level against all those responsible for this attack,” he added, vowing to take “any other measures needed” to respond to it and deter future attacks.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement that a formal judicial investigation was opened Monday into suspected organized cybercrime with the aggravating circumstance of “having been committed to serve the interests of a foreign power — in this case, Iran.

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"France’s national cybersecurity agency, ANSSI, attributed the attack to the Shahid Kaveh group, described as a “cyber unit” affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The investigation targets the leader of the group as well as his two deputies and any other individuals who might be identified in connection with the case, Beccuau said. Investigators found that the attackers had used Farsi and IP addresses linked to devices located in Iran, Beccuau said.

The Paris prosecutor’s office is seeking international arrest warrants, she said. In the early hours of Oct. 12, attackers remotely took control of refrigeration systems in hundreds of supermarkets and independent stores across France. Temperatures reached 50 Celsius for about six hours, forcing stores to discard fresh and frozen goods.

The Intermarché supermarket chain reported losses of “tens of millions of euros” in a single day.tried to raise temperatures to extremely high levels but was thwarted before it could do any damage to blood products or samples. France’s national cybersecurity agency and Paris prosecutors are investigating the incident.problems with freezers and fridgesThe ANSSI cybersecurity agency said it was able to attribute some other cyber attacks carried out against France since 2020 to another group named Shahid Shoostari, also affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

They include attacks targeting satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in 2023 and the organization of the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.