France Bans Israel's Minister for 'Unspeakable' Behavior Towards Gaza Activists

French Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, has banned Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, due to his 'unspeakable' behavior towards activists from a flotilla to Gaza who were detained by his police force.

France has banned Israel 's national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir , citing his 'unspeakable' behavior targeting activists from a flotilla to Gaza who were detained by his police force .

'As of today, Itamar Ben-Gvir is banned from entering French territory. This decision follows his unspeakable actions toward French and European citizens who were passengers on the Global Sumud Flotilla,' the French foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, announced in a post on X. We cannot tolerate that French nationals can be threatened, intimidated or brutalised in this way - all the more so by a public official.

This week, Ben-Gvir sparked global outrage after promoting a video of himself taunting detained flotilla activists. In one clip, he is seen waving a large Israeli flag over hunched-over detainees whose hands appear to be bound. In another, he taunts a kneeling detainee whose wrists are zip-tied, yelling 'Am Yisrael Chai' at him - Hebrew for 'The nation of Israel lives'.

In a third, detainees can be seen - foreheads to the floor of an outdoor pen - as the Israeli national anthem plays and armed guards encircle them. Foreign leaders - and even coalition partner Netanyahu - condemned Ben-Gvir's on-camera treatment of some 430 flotilla detainees. France has banned Israel's Itamar Ben Gvir over his behavior towards activists from a flotilla who were detained. Foreign leaders and even coalition partner Netanyahu condemned Ben-Gvir's on-camera treatment of some 430 flotilla detainees.

Poland has also barred Ben-Gvir, announcing a five-year ban on Thursday. In the democratic world we do not abuse and gloat over people in custody. Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski posted. In a post, the French minister was also critical of flotilla activists, who were attempting to breach Israel's naval blockade of Gaza, stating 'We disapprove of this flotilla's approach, which produces no useful effect and places an additional burden on diplomatic and consular services.

' The flotilla of 50 boats was intercepted in international waters some 250 miles off the coast of Israel. Detained activists accused Israeli forces of mistreatment, describing beatings, tasers and dog attacks. France has banned Israel's Itamar Ben Gvir because of his 'unspeakable' behavior while showcasing contempt for activists from a flotilla detention in Gaza





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France Israel Itamar Ben-Gvir Gaza Activists Detention Police Force Video Treatment Intrusion Into International Waters Detainees' Mistreatment The Nation Of Israel Lives Am Yisrael Chai Protestful Blockade Diplomatic Services Unspeakable Actions Global Outrage World News

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