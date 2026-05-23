France Bans Israel's Ben-Gvir Over 'Unspeakable' Behavior Towards Flotilla Activists

France has banned Israel's national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, citing his 'unspeakable' behavior targeting activists from a flotilla to Gaza who were detained by his police force. Foreign leaders and even coalition partner Netanyahu condemned Ben-Gvir's on-camera treatment of some 430 flotilla detainees. Poland has also barred Ben-Gvir, announcing a five-year ban on Thursday.

France has banned Israel 's national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir , citing his 'unspeakable' behavior targeting activists from a flotilla to Gaza who were detained by his police force.

This decision follows his unspeakable actions toward French and European citizens who were passengers on the Global Sumud Flotilla. Foreign leaders - and even coalition partner Netanyahu - condemned Ben-Gvir's on-camera treatment of some 430 flotilla detainees. Poland has also barred Ben-Gvir, announcing a five-year ban on Thursday. In his post, the French minister was also critical of flotilla activists, who were attempting to breach Israel's naval blockade of Gaza.

The flotilla of 50 boats was intercepted in international waters some 250 miles off the coast of Israel. Detained activists accused Israeli forces of mistreatment, describing beatings, tasers and dog attacks





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