France and UK Impose Sanctions on Israeli Minister and Settler Leaders Over West Bank Violence

France and the United Kingdom have announced coordinated sanctions targeting Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and several settler organizations and individuals for their roles in escalating settlement activity and violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. The measures include travel bans and asset freezes, drawing condemnation from Israel as antisemitic and counterproductive. This reflects growing international frustration with Israel's settlement policies and alleged human rights abuses.

France has imposed a travel ban on Israel i Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich , a far-right figure who oversees settlement policy, as part of new sanctions targeting individuals responsible for escalating settlement activity and violence in the occupied West Bank .

The move, announced by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, follows growing international pressure on Israel over its settlement policies and settler attacks against Palestinians. Barrot stated that Smotrich is "actively promoting" the annexation of the West Bank, the expansion of settlements, and policies aimed at the economic collapse of the Palestinian Authority. France also barred four leaders of settler organizations and 21 settlers accused of violence from entering the country.

The United Kingdom simultaneously announced sanctions against six entities and individuals involved in financing settlements or violent acts. British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told the House of Commons that the measures target "some of the most notorious individuals, the most significant settler entities, and the extremist figures in the Israeli cabinet who are inciting these acts.

" Israel's Foreign Ministry condemned the sanctions as "disgraceful measures" that fuel antisemitism, while Israel's ambassador to France warned they could be counterproductive, empowering extremists. This coordinated action aligns with recent European Union sanctions on both Hamas leaders and Israeli settler organizations. The West Bank has seen a surge in settler violence over the past four years, with Palestinians reporting attacks, property destruction, and intimidation, often with perceived impunity.

More than 700,000 Israeli settlers live in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, territories captured in 1967 and sought by Palestinians for a future state. International criticism of Israel's settlement policy has intensified, though sanctions so far have not reached the scale of those imposed on countries like Iran or Russia, leaving broader trade, including weapons, unaffected





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