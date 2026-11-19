OIDAC Europe report reveals 2465 anti-Christian incidents in 2025 with France and England seeing highest spikes in violence and discrimination cases.

A new comprehensive report by OIDAC Europe reveals that France and England and Wales recorded the highest number of anti-Christian hate crimes and incidents across the continent in 2025. The annual data indicates a sharp rise in hostility against Christian communities, signaling a significant deterioration in religious safety for believers throughout the European Union.

Sharp Rise in Anti-Christian Violence Across Europe

OIDAC Europe's Annual Report 2026 documented a total of 2,465 anti-Christian hate crimes and incidents across Europe in 2025. This figure includes at least 396 direct attacks on individuals. The data shows that violent acts, which encompass physical violence, threats, and harassment, increased by 44 per cent compared to the 274 incidents recorded in 2024. This statistic highlights a troubling trend of escalating aggression toward Christian populations.

Also read Jailed Pastor's Daughter Warns of Worsening Christian Persecution in Egypt Over Convert's Case

Government statistics reveal that France experienced the most significant year-on-year increases during this period. The country saw an overall spike of 9 per cent in anti-Christian incidents. More alarmingly, attacks specifically targeting individuals in France surged by 70 per cent. These numbers place France at the forefront of the continent's rising tide of religiously motivated violence.

Authorities in England and Wales recorded 624 anti-Christian hate crimes during the 2025/26 period. This represents a 24 per cent increase from the previous year. The concentration of incidents in these two regions underscores the severity of the issue in Western Europe. The data suggests that Christian communities in these areas face disproportionate risks compared to other parts of the continent.

Violent Attacks on Individuals and Religious Sites

While most recorded incidents across Europe targeted churches and other Christian sites through arson, vandalism, and desecration, violent incidents towards individuals are also on the rise. In Lyon, France, a tragic event occurred where an Assyrian Christian who had fled persecution in Iraq was stabbed to death. The victim was livestreaming Christian messages when the attack took place.

Advertisement

In Poland, a Catholic priest was bound and killed in his presbytery. This incident adds to the growing list of violent crimes against religious clergy. Other violent incidents include an attempted homicide in Germany and a stabbing in Spain that injured three people. These events demonstrate that the threat extends beyond property damage to direct physical harm against believers and religious workers.

The report suggests that anti-Christian hostility may be underreported due to inconsistencies in how incidents are recorded across different nations. In Germany, for example, offences targeting Christians are logged under the country's politically motivated crime framework. This classification means that attacks on churches are not always classified as anti-Christian hate crimes, potentially skewing the total numbers.

Underreporting and Systemic Recording Issues

In Poland, a survey found that nearly half of Catholic priests had experienced aggression in the previous year. However, more than 80 per cent of these priests had not reported the incidents to the police. This high rate of non-reporting indicates a lack of trust in law enforcement or a fear of retaliation. It also suggests that the actual volume of hostility may be far higher than official statistics reflect.

The inconsistencies in data collection create challenges for policymakers and religious organizations trying to address the problem. Without standardized reporting mechanisms, it is difficult to assess the true scale of the issue or allocate resources effectively. OIDAC Europe argues that these gaps in the system allow anti-Christian sentiment to persist unchecked in many communities.

Employment Discrimination and Legal Challenges

The report also cites a range of restrictions on religious freedom across Europe between 2025 and 2026. These include workplace discrimination, limits on public expressions of faith, interference in church governance, and measures affecting conscientious objection and parental rights. The UK accounted for the highest number of employment-related discrimination cases during this period.

Restrictions on public prayer include dismissals for expressing Christian beliefs and prosecutions for silent prayer. Cases highlighted in the report include teachers losing their jobs after expressing Christian views in classroom discussions. Legal action was also taken against individuals for silent prayer, open-air worship services, and other religious activities near abortion clinic buffer zones.

Advertisement

One notable case in Scotland involved American-born teacher Sarah Morse. She secured a financial settlement after losing her position following answers to pupils' questions about abortion. The 66-year-old was dismissed by Arbroath High School after she answered questions from students about her position on abortion, which she opposes. She was sacked the same day by the deputy head teacher and subsequently sued Angus Council.

An employment tribunal was originally scheduled, but the council approached Morse with a financial settlement, which she accepted. Other cases examined included teachers being dismissed after referring to Britain as a 'Christian State' and expressing pro-life beliefs. One social worker had a job offer withdrawn after his publicly expressed beliefs on marriage and sexuality were discovered.

Legislative Barriers and Media Stereotyping

Meanwhile, in Switzerland, legislation has been approved requiring Christian hospitals and care homes to permit assisted suicide on their grounds despite religious objections. This law forces religious institutions to comply with practices that contradict their core ethical beliefs. It represents a significant encroachment on the autonomy of religious organizations in providing care.

The report also looked at negative stereotyping in media and political discourse. Cases examined included broadcasts criticized for conflating traditional Christian convictions with extremism. Advocacy publications have also been noted for labeling Christian organizations 'anti-rights'. These narratives contribute to a hostile public perception of Christianity.

In Spain, broadcaster RTVE was forced to apologize after describing evangelical church growth as 'worrying' and 'dangerous'. During another broadcast with channel Cadena SER, a presenter described Mass as 'Sunday witchcraft' and the Church as a 'sect'. Such language from major media outlets reinforces negative stereotypes and can incite further discrimination against believers.

Calls for EU Coordinator on Religious Hatred

OIDAC Europe has called for an EU Coordinator on combating anti-Christian hatred. The organization argues that resources should be comparable to those addressing antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred. This proposal aims to create a centralized body dedicated to monitoring and responding to religious discrimination.

The call for a dedicated coordinator reflects the growing consensus that anti-Christian discrimination requires specific attention and resources. Without a structured approach, the rising tide of hate crimes and legal restrictions may continue to impact Christian communities across Europe. The report serves as a urgent warning to policymakers and civil society.