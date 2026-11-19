The gardens outside Triennale Milano will be named after the late Vogue Italia editor-in-chief on Dec. 22, the 10th anniversary of her death.

The city is naming the gardens in front of the Triennale Milano museum after Sozzani, who died in December 2016 after a long battle with lung cancer, aged 66.

“Franca Sozzani’s horizons extended far beyond fashion and publishing, worlds she navigated with extraordinary skill and an unmistakable style. Her vision embraced society as a whole, capturing its most pressing concerns: from the environment to violence against women, from inclusion to the representation of bodies.

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She believed in young talent and actively supported it, while consistently complementing her professional work with a tangible commitment to social causes,” said Tommaso Sacchi,“Naming the gardens in front of Triennale after her, on the tenth anniversary of her passing, is a way of recognizing just how deeply her story is intertwined with that of Milan and Italy, both of which, thanks in part to her, have engaged with the world at large,” he offered. Born in Mantua, Italy in 1950, Sozzani made Milan her home leading the Italian magazine for 28 years since 1988 and shaping it into one of the most influential fashion titles in the world.

Her career unfurled at Condé Nast, as she started atBambini in the Seventies, followed by women’s magazine Lei and men’s magazine Per Lui in the Eighties. In addition to helming L’Uomo Vogue, Sozzani was editorial director of Condé Nast Italy since 1994. Her passion for photography translated into a special section on the magazine’s web site called PhotoVogue.

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Throughout her career, Sozzani was instrumental in supporting the Italian fashion system, a constant point of reference for designers, established and up and coming. She created the “Who’s On Next? ” talent search in 2004 and the “Vogue Talents” showcase of emerging designers during Milan Fashion Week with Yoox, as well as the “Empower Talents” scholarship program with Kering. Sozzani also committed to philanthropic initiatives and social causes.

She organized Convivio in Milan to help fight AIDS and her industry clout guaranteed steady attendance and fundraising. In 2012, the editor was appointed to the post of ambassador for the Fashion 4 Development program within the United Nations — a platform that aims to encourage fashion leaders to work on sustainable development initiatives.

Sozzani was also a Goodwill Ambassador against hunger for the United Nations’ World Food Programme and she supported the European Institute of Oncology Foundation as its president.

“We are deeply grateful to the City of Milan and its Administration for dedicating this green space and place of gathering to Franca, right here, in front of Triennale,” her family members – sister Carla Sozzani, son Francesco Carrozzini and niece Sara Sozzani Maino – said in a joint statement. “Milan was her home, her inspiration, and the city where she believed that culture, fashion and art could become a universal language.

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Franca loved this city with the passion of someone who never stopped looking ahead. This garden is not merely a tribute to her memory, but a living space, conceived for the community and, above all, for young people,” the statement read.

“Supporting young creativity and offering emerging talents a space in which to express themselves, take risks and believe in their future was the guiding principle of her entire professional and personal life. We want this green space to be a gift to Milan: a place of beauty and reflection, open to everyone, where new generations can flourish, find inspiration and continue building the visionary future in which Franca always believed and invested with courage and love,” it continued.

Fairchild Archive/Penske MediaAs reported, last February directors Francesco Zippel and Federica Cellini premiered “Paving the Way — Franca’s Legacy,” a new documentary on the fashion figure that bowed at the Fondazione Sozzani in Milan, the cultural institution helmed by her sister Carla and niece Sozzani Maino during Milan Fashion Week. In 2016 her son Carrozzini debuted the movie “Franca: Chaos and Creation” at the Venice Film Festival, a few months before his mother’s passing.

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