Fran Tarkenton Purchases Palm Beach Estate for $52 Million

NFL legend Fran Tarkenton acquires a Mediterranean-style mansion in Palm Beach for $52 million, securing a winter residence near Mar-a-Lago.

Former NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton has officially secured a new luxury winter residence in Palm Beach, Florida. The 86-year-old sports legend purchased a Mediterranean-style estate located at 1620 South Ocean Boulevard for a recorded price of $52 million. The transaction was finalized on Tuesday, marking a significant addition to the roster of high-profile properties on this exclusive stretch of coastline.

Property Details and Location

The five-bedroom mansion sits on more than half an acre of prime real estate along the road widely recognized as Billionaires Row. Built in 2006, the 8,723-square-foot home offers sweeping ocean views and direct private beach access for its occupants. The interior features six full bathrooms, two half-baths, a courtyard pool, and a whirlpool spa designed for relaxation.

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Additional amenities include a private elevator and a three-car garage, catering to the needs of a high-profile resident. The property is situated just over a mile from the Mar-a-Lago resort, which is owned by former President Donald Trump. This proximity has drawn attention, particularly given Tarkenton's known support for Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Seller and Transaction Context

The estate was previously owned by Anthony Lomangino, a prominent figure in the garbage and recycling industry. Lomangino, known for his success as a mogul in his sector, listed the property before Tarkenton's acquisition. The sale was recorded on Tuesday, finalizing the transfer of ownership from Lomangino to the NFL icon and his wife, Linda.

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Real estate agent Jana Scarpa provided context for the purchase, noting that the couple had vacationed in Palm Beach for many years. They recently made the decision to transition from seasonal rentals to owning a permanent home to spend their colder months in the region. This move solidifies their long-standing connection to the Palm Beach area.

Tarkenton's Legacy and Career

Before venturing into the real estate market on this scale, Fran Tarkenton established himself as one of the most formidable quarterbacks in football history. He spent 18 seasons in the National Football League, playing for the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants. His on-field achievements include winning the NFL MVP award in 1975 and leading Minnesota to three Super Bowl appearances.

Upon retiring from the NFL in 1979, Tarkenton held the record for the league's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns. His contributions to the sport were formally recognized when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986. Since hanging up his cleats, he has maintained a visible presence in media, including hosting roles for SiriusXM and broadcasting during major events like Super Bowl XLVI Week.