Fran Tarkenton Buys Palm Beach Mansion for $51.9 Million as Luxury Prices Surge

Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton purchases an 8,720-square-foot waterfront estate in Palm Beach for $51.9 million, highlighting surging luxury real estate prices on the island.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton has officially secured a sprawling waterfront mansion in Palm Beach for a record-breaking $51.9 million. The transaction involves a massive 8,720-square-foot property located at 1620 South Ocean Boulevard, marking a significant entry into the local high-end housing market by one of its most famous residents. This purchase underscores the continued and aggressive appreciation of luxury residential assets in one of Florida's most exclusive coastal communities.

The newly purchased residence sits on a substantial 0.67-acre lot and features seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two half-baths. Built in 2006, the turn-key home is situated approximately one mile from the Mar-a-Lago estate, placing it in close proximity to the center of political and social power on the island. The final price point calculates to roughly $5,950 per square foot, reflecting the premium value assigned to direct oceanfront locations in this specific neighborhood.

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Tarkenton and his wife Linda, who currently reside in Atlanta, selected this property as their new winter home after previous vacation visits to the area solidified their desire for a permanent coastal retreat. After his football career, which included eighteen seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants, Tarkenton founded several businesses, including the website GoSmallBiz. The location offers both lifestyle benefits and social weight, given the couple's vocal support for Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign.

The sellers were waste management executive Anthony Lomangino and his wife Lynda, who originally purchased the same property for $12.7 million in 2019. Between their initial acquisition and the recent sale to Tarkenton, the couple gutted and completely remodeled the interior of the house. This extensive renovation period resulted in a paper gain of approximately $39 million before accounting for costs, transfer taxes, or brokerage fees, demonstrating that interior upgrades drove significant returns over a six-year hold.

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Jana Scarpa of Compass represented both the Lomanginos in their 2019 purchase and Tarkenton in this current transaction, indicating a long-planned asset repositioning rather than a speculative flip. The continuity of representation suggests that the Lomanginos viewed the property as a long-term investment vehicle that they successfully upgraded and exited at peak market conditions. This strategy highlights the importance of strategic renovations in the ultra-luxury segment where condition and modern amenities command top dollar.

This sale occurs against a backdrop of rapidly rising average home prices on the island. Data from TRD indicates that the average residential property in Palm Beach reached $7 million in the first quarter of this year, up from $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. This represents a 67 percent increase over roughly five years, signaling sustained demand from high-net-worth buyers migrating to Florida. The trend is consistent with broader patterns of wealth concentration in the state following the pandemic.

In addition to the Tarkenton deal, Netscape co-founder Jim Clark reportedly spent $100 million on a different waterfront estate in Palm Beach earlier this month. This massive transaction further illustrates the high-value nature of recent deals in the region and places the Tarkenton purchase within a tier of extraordinary real estate activity. Such large-scale transactions often distort average price metrics, making per-square-foot comparisons like the $5,950 figure critical for understanding true market valuation.

Despite selling their South Ocean Boulevard home, the Lomanginos are not exiting the Palm Beach market but rather expanding their presence within it. Earlier this year, they purchased the historic Villa Flora estate for $76.7 million, a move that implies a net deployment of approximately $25 million in additional capital into the local real estate sector. Anthony Lomangino holds a prominent position in the community as a Mar-a-Lago member and was appointed by President Trump to the U.S. Postal Service board of trustees last year.

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Analysts are watching to see if the $5,950 per square foot figure established by Tarkenton becomes a new floor or a peak for the market. Key indicators to track include whether comparable oceanfront properties close above or below this price point in the next two quarters. Additionally, observers will monitor if the island's average price continues to climb from the current $7 million reading or begins to plateau as inventory adjusts to supply constraints.

For luxury buyers and their advisors, the Lomanginos' six-year hold demonstrates that interior renovation, not just land appreciation, drove the return. Budgeting for a gut renovation is essential when buying dated properties in this market to maximize resale value. Sellers on the island are negotiating in an environment where the $7 million first-quarter average sets high expectations, with buyers anchoring on recent waterfront comps.

Market watchers must track whether the next oceanfront closings come in above or below the $5,950 per square foot benchmark. A single $100 million deal like Jim Clark's can skew the average, so median figures would provide a cleaner story of market health, though such data is not currently provided in reports. The persistence of capital within the local market, as seen with the Lomanginos, signals strong underlying demand among the island's elite.

The Tarkenton purchase is partly a lifestyle decision for an Atlanta-based couple who have vacationed in Palm Beach before, per their broker. But the address carries social weight beyond its financial value. For a buyer at this price point, the house is the smaller part of the transaction; the lot, the waterfront access, and the neighborhood are the durable assets that retain value regardless of short-term market fluctuations.