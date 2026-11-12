Fragonard Hosts Centenary Birthday Exhibition at the Paris Mint

Fragonard is hosting an exhibition in Paris, which includes 250 pieces from the house's heritage collection, to celebrate its 100th birthday.

: 100 Years of Collections and Savoir-Faire,” it gathers more than 250 works and objects from the house’s heritage collection, and will be open to the public from Friday through Jan. 17, 2027.

-century treasures, be they items from our collections of perfume bottles, clothing or paintings,” said Agnès Costa Webster who, with her two sisters, runs Fragonard today. She serves as company chief executive officer.

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“The paintings by Fragonard, which my father collected, and which we continue to collect, are usually displayed in Grasse,” Costa Webster said. “Yet, for the first time in their history, they have come to Paris for this magnificent-century palace — a fitting venue to conclude Fragonard’s centenary year, as well as to showcase the art of Jean-Honoré Fragonard, which epitomized French culture in his day.

“For us it was important to celebrate this man, this artist, whose name has graced our brand for the past 100 years,” Costa Webster said. Fragonard was born in Grasse in 1732, the son of a perfumer, then moved to Paris, where he made his mark.

“That was the starting point,” Costa Webster said. “Then, little by little, we began to weave in a broader narrative. ”“It’s the first time that we are putting all our worlds together,” Costa Webster said.

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“The core idea was to bring the treasures of Grasse, the treasures of the south, to Paris. ” Visitors first alight on a costumed reenactment of a family scene, which appears in a previously unknown Fragonard drawing acquired by the house of Fragonard in 2013. It is a meta moment, depicting the artist and his family. Digital animation springs this to life, too.

The collection of Fragonard paintings — about 20 in total, 10 of which are oils — becomes apparent at this point. Costa Webster pointed to the Fragonard painting “The Sacrifice of the Rose,” which was purchased by her grandfather in 1939 for the Fragonard factory. A room pays tribute to her parents, who instilled in Costa Webster and her sisters the passion for collecting.

“My father, in particular, collected furniture, paintings and silverware,” she said. “My mother was the one who collected fashion. ”The exhibition’s scenography was conceived by Nathalie Crinière. Each room has candles, nodding to the big birthday, and an emblematic object.

The first one is a silver fragrance-burner.century’s opposing facets of virtue and vice, as depicted in works by Jean-Jacques Rousseau and Pierre Choderlos de Laclos. In the era, art channeled love, desire, play and seduction. One of the most iconic works being shown is Fragonard’s “A Young Girl Freeing a Bird From Its Cage. ” Blossoms seen in the painting are a refrain that winds through the exhibit, appearing often on the clothing.

The 100 paintings on display are also by the likes of Marguerite Gérard, Jean-Baptiste Mallet, Jean-Marc Nattier and Nicolas de Largillière. An equal number of objects linked to the world of perfumery and personal grooming, such as scent burners, perfume bottles, incense warmers and other precious trinkets, along with about 20 reconstructed period ensembles and fashion accessories, are part of the show.of Fragonard,” Costa Webster said.

“It’s an atypical brand. While it has a major presence in the world of perfume, we also venture into fashion and home goods. We run seven “In short, the advantage of a small, independent house like Fragonard is the freedom to do what we love, and what my sisters and I love most is sharing,” Costa Webster said.

“That’s why we host exhibitions twice a year. We love to keep things dynamic and in motion. ” She said this approach genuinely interests them.

“It shapes how our company operates and gives meaning to our lives — something I find essential today,” Costa Webster said. “We’ve put together some recreations; essentially the paintings are in dialogue with the fashion. ”“Look closely at the details; some of the patterns are even hand-painted,” Costa Webster said.

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“The depicted in these paintings are truly remarkable. Notice, for example, that the woman in this portrait is wearing a miniature of her husband around her neck.

” Fragonard commissioned Givaudan perfumer Daniela Andrier, with whom the house frequently works and who is a close friend of Costa Webster, to create scents based on 18-century interiors, where it served as a social marker,” said Charlotte Urbain, director of culture at Fragonard, explaining this aromatic potpourri scent combined a wide variety of flowers, plants and spices, such as clove, rosemary and lavender.

“Naturally, recreating an 18-century fragrance is complex. We only have the recipes, not necessarily the precise quantities, and many ingredients have changed over time. ”Entering a room centered around a stone bathtub, Costa Webster highlighted a painting about the art of bathing. It features a young woman, fully dressed, sitting in a tub.century,” Costa Webster said.

“These are coquettish women having their portraits painted, much like influencers today posing for photos while enjoying chocolate in the bathtub. “We know she is a modern woman, because her hair is short and unpowdered,” she added.

“Nearby, we see various personal accessories: mortars for grinding cosmetics, specifically the powder used for makeup, which are quintessential, highly decorative 18Alongside flowers, other themes of the exhibition are messages of love, which might appear written in enamel in a perfume bottle, and the perfumer’s world. Courtesy of Fragonard “The idea was to create a dialogue between the objects, reflecting the ‘art de vivre’ — the French way of life — that was characteristic of the 18century and went on to influence every royal court in Europe,” Urbain said.

“What also interested me was the connection between the different forms of craftsmanship. While the collections we present include ‘objets d’art’ that embody the artisanal expertise of that era, it is a tradition that continued to exert its influence through the 19Next door is a boutique, where Fragonard perfumes and exclusive items — like pins and pouches for perfume vials — are sold, and a room for fragrance-making workshops, by reservation only.

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