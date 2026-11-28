Hugo D'Arcy, a 24-year-old Foxtons estate agent, died in his Barnes home after consuming alcohol, ketamine, and cocaine. The coroner ruled the death accidental, citing intoxication as the primary cause.

A 24-year-old London estate agent named Hugo D'Arcy has died after ingesting a lethal combination of alcohol, ketamine, and cocaine. The young professional, who worked for the prominent agency Foxtons, collapsed during a night out in central London before returning to his family home in Barnes. He was found dead by his mother, Aisling McCabe, on the bathroom floor of their mansion flat in the fashionable southwest London district.

Discovery of Body in Barnes Home

Hugo D'Arcy was discovered by his mother after she returned to their home close to the Thames in the late afternoon on the day following his night out. The inquest at the West London Coroner's Court heard that his mother found the light on in his room but could not locate him. She eventually found his naked body laid out on the bathroom floor, noting that it appeared he had been sick and then passed out. Paramedics were called to the south London residence, but Mr. D'Arcy was pronounced dead at the scene on 27 July last year.

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Toxicology Reveals Lethal Cocktail

Police officers who attended the scene discovered a line of cocaine laid out on a book belonging to the young broker, indicating his recent drug use. Pathologist Rowena Smith testified that a toxicology report revealed Mr. D'Arcy had consumed alcohol levels nearly three times over the legal drink drive limit. In addition to the heavy alcohol consumption, the report confirmed he had taken a recreational amount of the tranquilliser ketamine alongside cocaine. Dr. Smith explained that cocaine is an idiosyncratic drug, meaning it can be fatal even in very small doses for some individuals.

Friends Were Unaware of Severity

The inquest heard that Mr. D'Arcy had spent the evening drinking with friends, including his cousin Maddy McCabe and her boyfriend Finlay Boardman, who was celebrating his birthday. The group began at the Rose pub in Fulham before moving to a nightclub in Covent Garden. Both Ms. McCabe and Mr. Boardman stated they were unaware of the extent of his intoxication. Ms. McCabe noted that he claimed he was not planning a heavy night because he had plans to club again the following evening. Mr. Boardman added that he saw no reason to worry and believed Mr. D'Arcy would have gone home before him.

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Coroner Rules Drug-Related Accident

Police investigator PS Craig McCormick informed the court that the death was unexpected but not suspicious, with no evidence that anyone else entered the house that night. Coroner Lydia Brown made a formal finding of a drug-related death, determining that the cause was alcohol and ketamine intoxication influenced by cocaine use. She extended her condolences to his parents, Chris and Aisling, his stepfather Andrew, and his sister Jemima, acknowledging their irreplaceable loss.

Family Tribute and Memorial Fund

Mr. D'Arcy was an economics graduate from Nottingham Trent University who loved football, rugby, and traveling to more than 20 countries. His family described him as gregarious, kind, loyal, and hard-working. A GoFundMe campaign organized by friend Luca Di Santolo has raised more than £10,000 to create a memorial bench in Hammersmith, a location with special meaning to the deceased. The funds will also support other tributes to honor his life and legacy as a bright light who brought laughter and comfort to those around him.