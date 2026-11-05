Foxtons Boss Warns Labour Housing Scheme Risks Price Inflation

Guy Gittins warns Labour's Your First Home scheme may inflate prices if limited to new builds, citing insufficient supply and high stamp duty barriers.

Guy Gittins, the chief executive of Foxtons, has issued a stark warning regarding the Labour government's new housing policy. He contends that the ' Your First Home' scheme risks excluding more prospective buyers from the market. This risk arises specifically because the initiative currently applies only to newly constructed properties. The scheme was detailed in last week's Budget by Chancellor John Healey.

Your First Home Scheme Core Details

Chancellor John Healey unveiled the framework for the 'Your First Home' initiative during the recent Budget statement. The program offers a 20 percent equity loan to eligible first-time buyers. These buyers are required to provide a minimum deposit of 2.5 percent of the property value. Crucially, the loan availability is strictly limited to new-build homes only.

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The government has allocated significant funding to support this initiative. The Treasury is providing £700 million in support during the first year of operation. This funding level is projected to rise to £1 billion per annum in subsequent years. Loans under this scheme will begin to be issued starting in April 2027.

Stakeholder Views On Market Impact

Gittins argues that restricting the scheme to new builds creates a bottleneck in the wider housing market. He urges the government to launch a modified version that includes pre-existing homes. Extending eligibility would give buyers more choice and prevent the price inflation previously seen under the 'Help to Buy' scheme.

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Jeremy Leaf, a north London estate agent and former RICS residential chairman, echoes these concerns. He notes that the government aims to increase supply quickly to meet targets. However, this approach may lead to higher prices and less affordable property for future buyers. Leaf suggests restricting planning and taxation impediments to balance the market.

Funding Gaps And Construction Slump

Experts indicate the current funding falls short of what is needed to stimulate sales effectively. Analysts state that £2 billion per year is required to adequately support the market. The current £1 billion projection pales in comparison to the £3 billion per year advanced under the previous 'Help to Buy' program.

The Office for Budget Responsibility recently stated the scheme would have a marginal impact on housing supply. This assessment is due to the limited overall size of the financial commitment. Furthermore, the start date of April 2027 misses the crucial spring selling season. This delay may cause eligible buyers to postpone purchases, triggering a demand slump.

New construction data reveals a downturn in the residential building sector. S&P Global's PMI showed activity in residential construction slumped to 35.1. This is the lowest reading since December 2025, with 50 or above indicating growth. Tim Moore of S&P Global cited rising borrowing costs and weak consumer confidence as severe headwinds.

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Income Caps And Stamp Duty Barriers

Eligibility for the scheme includes strict income and property price limits. Buyers must have a household income of no more than £110,000 outside of London. The cap rises to £140,000 for households located inside London. Local property price caps are also being applied to specific regions.

Proposed local caps include £650,000 for inner London and £500,000 for outer London. Other targeted areas include £375,000 in Reading, £320,000 in North Devon, £355,000 in Manchester, and £220,000 in Middlesbrough. These figures have not yet been officially finalized by the government.

Gittins also highlighted stamp duty as a major barrier to home ownership. The tax remains unchanged following John Healey's recent Budget decision. It applies to properties worth over £125,000, or £300,000 for first-time buyers in England and Northern Ireland. Gittins urged the government to keep stamp duty reform on the agenda.

Tom Durbin, chief revenue officer at Moving Compared, warned that benefits could increase developer asking prices. This risk exists if housebuilding does not keep pace with demand. The combination of limited supply, high construction costs, and restrictive loan terms poses challenges for the market.