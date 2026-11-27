FOX10 Investigates has obtained this new civil complaint filed Tuesday in Mobile County against Edward and Theresa Fendley, owners of All Weather Roofing and Construction and Window Depot USA of Mobile.

MOBILE, Ala. - A new complaint has been filed against the owners of two Mobile businesses at the center of a criminal investigation.

FOX10 Investigates has obtained this new civil complaint filed Tuesday in Mobile County against Edward and Theresa Fendley, owners of All Weather Roofing and Construction and Window Depot USA of Mobile. The document, filed by customers of Window Depot, includes a photo of a check, showing they paid the company $12,500 for replacement windows on Jan. 30.

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Customers say windows never arrived In March, the complainant says a company representative told the customers the windows were ordered and would arrive in June. But the customers say time went by and the windows never arrived and the owners wouldn’t return their calls. The customers say they were told the windows were ordered through ABC Supply, who also filed a civil complaint against Ward Fendley in June.