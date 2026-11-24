Court records show a Baldwin County couple indicted on elder exploitation charges also faces civil judgments in courts from the Gulf Coast to upstate New York.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. - Court records show a Baldwin County couple indicted on elder exploitation charges also faces civil judgments in courts from the Gulf Coast to upstate New York.

John and Angel McNider, owners of Southern Justice Marine and Sales, face a combined eight counts of financial exploitation of the elderly. While the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office isn’t answering questions about the specific allegations against the McNiders, FOX10 Investigates found civil complaints against the couple in at least three states. New York case Court documents filed in Washington County, New York, show a lender sued Southern Justice Marine and Sales over a $35,000 business advance in August.

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The lender alleged the company owed more than $62,000. Court records show the defendant never responded and a default judgement of $63,754 was entered in September. It’s unclear if that amount was ever paid. Baldwin County judgments On top of that, two alleged victims named in the criminal indictment won civil judgements against the McNiders in Baldwin County.

The customers say they paid thousands in deposits for boat lifts that were never built — and their money was never returned. Florida case In a separate Pinellas County, Florida, civil case, a lumber and docking supply company alleged John McNider failed to pay $416,000 for supplies. In May, a judge ordered McNider to pay $368,000 plus interest.

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Court dates Last week, Circuit Judge Clark Stankoski granted Angel McNider’s request to travel out of state and use a cell phone for work just days after Judge Byron Brackin approved a similar request from her husband, John. The McNiders were released from the Baldwin County jail Nov. 9. They’re scheduled for an arraignment hearing Jan. 20. Attorneys and DA’s office I’ve reached out to the McNiders’ attorneys, and I have not heard back.

I’ve called Baldwin County DA Robert Wilters and Assistant DA Teresa Heinz and even visited their office. They’re still refusing to answer our questions. We’ll keep pressing.