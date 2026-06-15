Fox to Acquire Roku in $22 Billion Deal to Boost Streaming Scale

Fox announced a definitive agreement to acquire Roku for $22 billion, aiming to combine Fox's live news and sports content with Roku's connected TV platform to become a top-three U.S. television entity. The deal faces regulatory and shareholder approval and is expected to close in early 2027.

On June 15, 2026, Fox announced a definitive agreement to acquire Roku for $22 billion, approximately $160 per share, with unanimous board support from both companies.

The deal requires shareholder and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first half of 2027. Post-acquisition, Fox shareholders will own about 73% of the combined entity. Notably, Fox intends to keep Roku operating as an independent, open platform rather than integrating it fully, suggesting Roku devices will continue to be manufactured and that future updates may emphasize Fox content.

The strategic rationale centers on scale and reach, pairing Fox's strength in live news and sports with Roku's position as a leading connected TV platform. Fox's premium content and advertising infrastructure, combined with Roku's consumer interface, platform technology, and direct viewer relationships, are expected to create a more powerful streaming ecosystem. Company executives project that the merged entity will become the third-largest player in U.S. television by share of viewing.

However, skepticism exists among Wall Street analysts, who question whether Roku can maintain its current operations and independence under Fox ownership. Concerns involve brand ownership, content distribution, and platform performance. While Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch has publicly dismissed these worries, the market's reservations reflect uncertainty about the long-term integration and whether the promised synergies will materialize without diluting Roku's open-platform value proposition





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