Fox Sports settles freelance workers’ wage claims in lawsuit that also accused Skip Bayless of harassment

Fox Sports has settled wage claims brought by freelance workers. The class action grew out of a lawsuit by a hairstylist who accused Skip Bayless of sexual harassment.

A class-action lawsuit brought by hundreds of Fox Sports freelance employees over unpaid wages has reached a settlement in Los Angeles Superior Court. It’s the latest development in a complex case that began withfiled the civil lawsuit against Bayless and Fox in January 2005, and an undisclosed out-of-court settlement was reached in August 2005.

The judge dismissed allegations of sexual battery, hostile work environment, failure to prevent harassment, negligent supervision, retaliation and wrongful termination. , a portion of which was resolved Friday by the settlement. Faraji and 420 other Fox non-exempt employees and freelance contractors accused Fox of failure to pay minimum wages, failure to reimburse business expenses, failure to pay all wages upon separation, failure to furnish accurate itemized wage statements, and unfair, unlawful, or fraudulent business practices.

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Members of the class action agreed to a settlement of $560,000. The net amount is $328,333.33 after attorney and other fees, resulting in a payment of $779.89 per class members. Rana Ayazi, the attorney representing Fajaji and the other class members, wrote in a court filing that the amount was 36% of a potential $2,184.35 recovery, which “remains adequate in light of the risks, expense, complexity, and likely duration of further litigation.

” Faraji’s blockbuster lawsuit accused Bayless of making repeated unwanted sexual advances toward her, including offering her $1.5 million to have sex with him. The lawsuit also alleged that “for over a decade at Fox, Faraji was forced to endure a misogynistic, racist, and ableist workplace where executives and talent were allowed to physically and verbally abuse workers with impunity.

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”Noushin Faraji has accused ex-Fox Sports host Skip Bayless of making unwanted sexual advances toward her, including offering the hairstylist $1.5 million to have sex with him, a lawsuit states. Faraji alleged that when she and others reported the misconduct, “Fox retaliated against them while the perpetrators and those who protected them were ... promoted.

This case thus represents yet another in a long line of cases chronicling the toxic culture at Fox, marked by bad faith promises and repeated failures to address a poisonous and entrenched patriarchy. ”. Bayless came to Fox from ESPN, where he first appeared on “Cold Pizza” in 2004 and eventually hosted “First Take” alongside Faraji worked at the Fox studios in L.A. from 2012 until she was fired in 2024 for what the lawsuit said were “fabricated” reasons.

In addition to Bayless, the lawsuit named as defendants Fox Sports executive vice presidentSteve Henson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He previously served as an editor and reporter in the Sports department. Henson was a leader in digital-only newsrooms from 2007-19 as a senior editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group.

This is his second stint at The Times, having covered the Dodgers and UCLA as well as doing enterprise, investigative and features writing from 1985-2007.