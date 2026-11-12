FOX Sports Joel Klatt Picks Indiana Over USC and Ohio State in Week 11

Joel Klatt selects Indiana and Ohio State to dominate USC and Northwestern in key Week 11 matchups, citing consistency and talent gaps in College Football Playoff contention.

FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt has released his picks for the pivotal Week 11 slate, highlighting high-stakes matchups that could determine College Football Playoff trajectories. Klatt predicts Indiana will defeat USC and Ohio State will overcome Northwestern, emphasizing the consistency of the Hoosiers and the talent advantage of the Buckeyes.

Indiana Hoosiers Defeat USC Trojans

Indiana is favored by 7.5 points in their home matchup against USC, a contest that Klatt identifies as critical for both programs. The Hoosiers are seeking a win to maintain their momentum, while the Trojans face potential disaster if they suffer a third loss of the season that could jeopardize their CFP hopes.

Also read Lincoln Riley Previews USC Trojans' Biggest Challenges vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Klatt stated that his primary concern lies with USC rather than Indiana. He noted that Lincoln Riley's team has demonstrated inconsistency, capable of winning big games but also playing poorly on the road as seen in their performance at Wisconsin. The Trojans have struggled to run the football, ranking 100th in the nation in yards per carry, which raises questions about their offensive versatility in Bloomington.

Indiana has won 24 of their last 25 football games, with their only defeat being a narrow loss to Ohio State. Klatt emphasized that USC must be flawless to win, requiring no turnovers, no penalties, and success in the run game. The Hoosiers typically win field position and turnover battles, supported by a defensive line that is one of the best in the country.

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Senior receiver Charlie Becker is emerging as a top 10 or 12 NFL Draft pick for next year. Coming off a performance with eight grabs for 149 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota, Becker is putting up monster numbers. Klatt expressed anticipation to see him perform with a healthier quarterback, whether that be Josh Hoover or Grant Wilson.

Because Indiana plays great defense and rarely loses when they focus on the game in front of them, Klatt is giving the 7.5-point spread to Indiana. He believes USC cannot sustain the required level of play against such a schematically difficult defensive unit on the road.

Ohio State Buckeyes Beat Northwestern Wildcats

Ohio State enters their home game against Northwestern favored by 12.5 points. Klatt believes fans and coaches will see a committed version of the Buckeyes, although he was surprised that quarterback Luke Fahey started the previous game against Oregon despite the circumstances. Ryan Day has made it clear that Tavien St. Clair has not earned the trust of the coaches or players to start.

Klatt thinks Ohio State will stick with Fahey to start the game, though he noted that Nicco Marchiol or Aidan Chiles could potentially play. He highlighted that Northwestern has been banged up in the secondary and has struggled in that area all season. The Buckeyes' defense has something to prove after giving up 30 and 41 points in their last two games, though both opponents, USC and Oregon, possessed elite outside talent.

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Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith still has a lot to play for, including potential stat sheet achievements and a shot at the Heisman Trophy. Klatt suggested that the Buckeyes are a proud program that wants to leave a legacy and might run the table if they stay focused. He believes they will be bought in for this contest against a Northwestern team that lacks secondary depth.

The decision for Klatt was relatively straightforward compared to the USC game. He trusts Ohio State's overall talent and home-field advantage to neutralize Northwestern's weaknesses. The Buckeyes are expected to control the game and avoid the pitfalls that plagued them in recent defensive performances against higher-caliber offenses.