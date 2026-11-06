Fox Seeks New First-Responder Show to Replace 9-1-1

Following the departure of the hit drama 9-1-1 to ABC, Fox is searching for a new first-responder procedural to fill the programming gap left by cancelled spin-offs.

Fox Broadcasting Company is actively searching for a new first-responder drama to replace the hit series 9-1-1 after it moved to ABC. The network has struggled to find a suitable successor since the original show departed, which had become a major ratings powerhouse since its debut. This search comes as Fox attempts to fill the significant programming gap left by the cancellation of its other spin-offs in the franchise. The network is looking for a high-octane procedural that can replicate the success of the original series in the same time slot.

Production Costs Drove Departure From Fox

9-1-1 began airing on Fox in 2018 and was an immediate hit with audiences and critics alike. The series featured a cast of notable actors such as Angela Bassett and Peter Krause, along with creative oversight from Ryan Murphy. It quickly established itself as a leading drama with fast-paced action and intense rescue sequences. However, the show became increasingly expensive to produce for the network over time. By 2023, Fox determined that the financial burden was too great to sustain on their network.

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The production costs for each episode were estimated at approximately $9 million. This high figure was compounded by the licensing fee paid to Disney-owned 20th Television, which holds the rights to the series. These financial pressures led Fox executives to decide that keeping the show was no longer viable. Consequently, the series was transferred to ABC, where it has continued to air successfully. This move created a void in Fox's Thursday night programming schedule that needs to be addressed.

Failed Spin-offs Left Programming Gap

Fox previously attempted to expand the franchise with 9-1-1: Lone Star, which premiered in 2020. This spin-off starred Rob Lowe and Gina Torres and was set in Austin, Texas. It offered a fresh location and new characters while maintaining the core first-responder theme. However, the show struggled to maintain its audience after the original series moved to ABC. The loss of synergy from airing two related shows on the same network likely impacted its performance.

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The decline in viewership for 9-1-1: Lone Star was evident in its later seasons. Fox announced the cancellation of the series in 2024, with its final episodes airing in February 2025. Another attempt, Rescue Hi-Surf, also failed to draw significant audiences to the network. These failures have left Fox without a strong first-responder procedural in its lineup. The network is now seeking a new show to capture a similar demographic and provide reliable ratings.

Impact On Thursday Night Lineup

The departure of 9-1-1 and its spin-offs has had a significant impact on Fox's Thursday night schedule. This time slot was previously a stronghold for first-responder dramas and action series. The network needs a compelling replacement to retain viewers who tuned in for the high-stakes rescue stories. Finding a show with similar appeal is crucial for maintaining audience loyalty during this important broadcast window.

Fox is likely looking for a series that combines strong character development with intense emergency scenarios. The success of the original 9-1-1 relied on its ability to balance professional drama with personal stories of the first responders. A new show must replicate this balance to succeed in the current television landscape. The network may also look for fresh settings or unique angles within the first-responder genre to stand out.

Future Plans For The Slot

Fox continues to explore options for a new first-responder procedural to fill the void. The network is evaluating potential projects that could serve as the next flagship drama in this genre. Success in this search will be critical for Fox's long-term scheduling strategy. The right show could restore the network's reputation for producing top-tier emergency service dramas.

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Industry observers are watching closely to see if Fox can find a suitable replacement. The first-responder genre has proven popular with audiences, but it requires high production values and strong talent to succeed. Fox must invest in a show that can compete with the quality standards set by the original 9-1-1. The outcome of this search will determine the future of their programming lineup for the coming seasons.