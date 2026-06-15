Fox's $22 Billion Roku Acquisition to Create Streaming Powerhouse

Fox Corporation has agreed to acquire Roku, Inc. for $22 billion, a move that will combine two leading free ad-supported streaming services-Roku and Tubi-giving Fox access to over 245 million households and instantly making it a dominant player in the streaming market.

Fox Corporation has made a bold move to secure its future in the rapidly evolving media landscape by announcing a deal to acquire Roku , Inc. for approximately $22 billion.

The agreement, valued at $160 per share, is one of the most significant acquisitions in the streaming industry to date and is set to close in the first half of 2027, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals. This strategic purchase will grant Fox control over two of the world's largest free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platforms: Roku and Tubi, which Fox already owns.

By combining these services, Fox will instantly gain access to a massive audience, with Roku boasting around 145 million active accounts in the United States alone and Tubi recently surpassing 100 million monthly active users globally. In total, the deal provides Fox with a direct pipeline into over 245 million households, representing a monumental shift in its distribution strategy and a direct challenge to established subscription-based streaming giants like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+.

The acquisition underscores Fox's decisive pivot away from its traditional cable television stronghold, where it has long been a dominant player, toward a streaming-centric future. Unlike competitors who built their streaming identities from the ground up, Fox is opting for a consolidation strategy, rapidly scaling its presence by absorbing two major platforms with built-in user bases and sophisticated advertising ecosystems.

FAST channels, which offer free, 24/7 linear programming supported by ads, have become a critical segment of the streaming market, appealing to cost-conscious consumers and providing a robust environment for advertisers. Owning both Tubi and Roku will allow Fox to leverage cross-platform synergies, enhance its data analytics capabilities, and offer advertisers unparalleled reach across a diverse content library. This move is widely viewed as a masterstroke that positions Fox as an immediate leader in the ad-supported streaming arena.

While some industry analysts have raised questions about integration risks and the hefty price tag, the overwhelming consensus is that the deal dramatically expands Fox's household penetration and content distribution reach. The company stands to benefit from increased bargaining power with advertisers, expanded opportunities for content monetization, and a reduced reliance on third-party platforms.

As the television industry continues its irreversible shift from linear cable to digital streaming, Fox's acquisition of Roku represents a clear and aggressive bet on the future, ensuring the company remains a pivotal force in how audiences consume video content for years to come





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fox Roku Acquisition Streaming Tubi FAST Advertising Media Merger Digital Television

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fox to Acquire Roku in $22 Billion Deal“This is a defining moment for Fox, and a natural extension of the deliberate and focused strategy we have been executing for nearly a decade,' with a strategy focused on live news and sports.

Read more »

Fox buying streaming platform Roku in cash-and-stock deal worth about $22 billionFox Corp. is buying streaming platform Roku in a cash-and-stock deal valued at approximately $22 billion.

Read more »

Fox buying streaming platform Roku in cash-and-stock deal worth about $22 billionFox Corp. is buying streaming platform Roku in a cash-and-stock deal valued at approximately $22 billion.

Read more »

Fox buying streaming platform Roku in cash-and-stock deal worth about $22 billionFox Corp. is buying streaming platform Roku in a cash-and-stock deal valued at approximately $22 billion.

Read more »