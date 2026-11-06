FOX Partners with U.S.VETS for Sixth Annual 'Make Camo Your Cause' Campaign

FOX and U.S.VETS continue their six-year partnership to combat veteran homelessness through the 'Make Camo Your Cause' initiative, launching on November 11 with a call for public support and merchandise purchases.

FOX is entering its sixth consecutive year of collaboration with U.S.VETS to advance the mission of eradicating veteran homelessness across the United States. This renewed partnership focuses on the " Make Camo Your Cause" campaign, a high-visibility initiative designed to generate essential funding and raise public awareness regarding the plight of homeless veterans.

The initiative invites the general public to participate by wearing camouflage attire, which serves as a symbolic gesture to draw attention to the urgent need for support among those who have served in the military. This year's campaign emphasizes the organization's long-standing commitment to ensuring that veterans live with dignity and independence rather than facing life on the streets.

Also read Make Camo Your Cause 2026: FOX renews campaign dedicated to ending veteran homelessness

Campaign Origins and Core Objectives

U.S.VETS, established in 1993, operates as the largest nonprofit organization actively combating veteran homelessness on the ground. The "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign is specifically dedicated to raising funds to prevent and end veteran homelessness in the United States, a crisis that currently affects nearly 33,000 veterans nationwide.

The organization utilizes its extensive network of 49 residential and service sites across the country to provide comprehensive support. These facilities offer critical housing, counseling, career development, and supportive services aimed at helping veterans rebuild their lives and thrive within their communities.

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Personal Stories of Transformation

The human impact of this work is exemplified by individuals like Patrick Carl Henderson, a U.S. Army veteran and family man. Henderson's story highlights the transformative power of U.S.VETS, as the organization helped him overcome homelessness and turn his life around after he unexpectedly found himself living on the streets.

Such narratives are central to the campaign's strategy to bring visibility to the struggles faced by homeless veterans. FOX has publicly stated that their collaboration is driven by the belief that veterans deserve stable living conditions, making camouflage a unified symbol in support of the Honor U.S.VETS campaign.

Leadership Vision and Strategic Goals

Shalimar Cabrera, the executive director of U.S.VETS, has articulated a clear vision for the campaign's cultural impact. She expressed the hope that seeing camouflage in everyday life will prompt people to associate the pattern with supporting and ultimately ending veteran homelessness, thereby creating a lasting connection between the symbol and the cause.

This strategic alignment ensures that the visual prominence of the campaign contributes to broader societal awareness. The goal is to embed the mission into the public consciousness, ensuring that support for veterans becomes an integral part of the national conversation.

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Consumer Participation and November 11 Events

The campaign encourages active participation through the purchase of specialized merchandise, including hats, T-shirts, mugs, and duffel bags, all designed to raise awareness. Every purchase made during this period directly supports veterans and their families by funding housing, counseling, and career development services.

Participants are urged to wear camouflage on Veterans Day, November 11, to show solidarity. This collective action aims to demonstrate public commitment to the cause while generating the financial resources necessary to sustain U.S.VETS' critical operations and outreach efforts.