Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Lynette Hooker's new search, Alex Murdaugh clerk, phony Tom Selleck scam

Stay up to date with the Fox News True Crime Newsletter, which brings you the latest cases ripped from the headlines, from crime to courts, legal and scandal.

FBI and Texas authorities arrest 276 suspected child predators, rescue 89 children in sweeping operation Spanberger ripped over ignored ICE detainer after illegal alien with 18 prior charges accused of sex assault Lawsuit accuses GKN Aerospace of negligence, trespass after Memorial Day chemical evacuation in California Anna Kepner’s suspected cruise ship killer carried out ‘barbaric, intentional, thoughtful act’: prosecutorsAmtrak fire near Penn Station triggers major NYC commuter disruptions, NJ Transit and LIRR cancellations ‘Ghosts’ on Florida highways: Roadside sting snares 249 illegal immigrants, officers warn many more hiding12-year-old boy dies after raft capsizes during school trip in Pennsylvania Hawaii police arrest 'armed and extremely dangerous' man suspected in three killings on the Big IslandFamilies confront California 'party mom' in court, calling her a 'monster' who groomed their childrenFBI seizes record-setting $8 billion in cryptocurrency amid intercontinental 'scam compound' crackdown Texas man allegedly threatened to bomb Turning Point USA event and kill CEO Erika Kirk in online postsBrooklyn landlord says ‘9-year-squatter’ wreaking havoc on his lifeDyan Cannon says faith in God has guided life's greatest blessings'Chipotle Karen' caught hurling burrito bowl at worker's faceBlue Origin rocket explodes during engine test at Cape CanaveralFederal investigators have received approval from Bahamian authorities to deploy a dive team to a new search area in the Sea of Abaco for Lynette Hooker, a U.S. official close to the investigation confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The renewed search follows newly obtained GPS data from a marine navigation app on her husband Brian Hooker's phone, which allegedly contradicts his initial account of the night his wife went missing. Former Colleton County Court Clerk Becky Hill closes her eyes with a coffee mug on a swing outside her South Carolina home on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

Hill is facing a civil lawsuit from disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh, whose murder convictions in the deaths of his wife and son were reversed earlier this month after Hill allegedly influenced jurors on the case. Becky Hill, the woman at the center of the collapse of Alex Murdaugh’s double murder convictions, appeared calm and quiet Saturday morning, lounging on a swinging bench outside her South Carolina home after breakfast, in new photos obtained by Fox News Digital.

The state is now expected to prepare for a retrial of Murdaugh, who was initially handed two consecutive life sentences for the deaths of his wife and son. Timothy Hudson enters Miami Federal Court with a public defender on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. He was charged in connection with the death of his stepsister, Anna Kepner, on a Carnival Cruise in November 2025.

Timothy Hudson, the teenage stepbrother accused in the death of 18-year-old Anna Kepner aboard a Carnival cruise ship, will remain free until his trial, a judge ruled Wednesday, as new details and a timeline of the alleged killing were unsealed in court records. Randy Gail Sperino, left, was found killed in rural Granite City, Illinois, in 1993. Albert"Buddy" Zigler, right, was charged more than three decades later after investigators used forensic genealogy DNA to reopen the case.

Authorities make an arrest in the 33-year-old cold case surrounding Randy Gail Sperino's alleged murder, and a backyard dig puts a husband and mother-in-law behind bars. California authorities are investigating the deaths of 80-year-old Donald Whitaker and 79-year-old Karen Whitaker as a possible murder-suicide after officials said Karen Whitaker had fallen victim to an online romance scam involving someone impersonating actor Tom Selleck.

Friends and investigators said Karen Whitaker allegedly sent money and gift cards to the scammer despite repeated warnings from loved ones, while authorities noted there is no evidence directly linking the scammer to the couple’s deaths. Thomas Gilbert, Jr. appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, January 9, 2015. Gilbert was convicted of fatally shooting his father, hedge fund manager Thomas Gilbert, Sr. At left is his defense attorney Alex Spiro.

Manhattan's"Golden Boy" speaks out about his murder conviction after killing his father more than a decade ago, a two-decades-long mystery surrounds the identity of a man found unconscious behind a Georgia Burger King and a potential lawsuit hurdle arises for a man accused of"inadvertently" shooting his son's girlfriend.





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