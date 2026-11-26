Fox News Serves Trump Humiliating Thanksgiving Reality Check
Bret Baier is not afraid to take on the president.
on Wednesday, the host noted that the price of a festive meal for a family of 10 has shot up by 6 percent compared with last year, under the current administration.
This ends three consecutive years of prices easing.
“You have probably noticed that you’re paying more this Thanksgiving for your holiday meal,” Baier began, noting how “it’s costing about 6 percent more to feed your family this Turkey Day compared to a year ago, ending three straight years of price drops. ”“We have a couple of reasons to blame,” she explained.
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