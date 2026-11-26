Bret Baier is not afraid to take on the president.

on Wednesday, the host noted that the price of a festive meal for a family of 10 has shot up by 6 percent compared with last year, under the current administration.

This ends three consecutive years of prices easing.

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“You have probably noticed that you’re paying more this Thanksgiving for your holiday meal,” Baier began, noting how “it’s costing about 6 percent more to feed your family this Turkey Day compared to a year ago, ending three straight years of price drops. ”“We have a couple of reasons to blame,” she explained.