Fox News Viewership Drops 27% as Lachlan Murdoch Cites Fatigue and Trump Tensions

Fox News lost sharply in October viewership, with adult audiences at a 25-year low, as viewers shift toward independent right-leaning YouTube and podcast personalities amid a changing tone on Trump.

Fox News reported a sharp 27 percent decline in total day viewership for October compared to the previous year, marking a significant shift in the network's performance. The total day audience among adults aged 25 to 54 fell by 32 percent, averaging just 98,000 viewers. This figure represents the lowest monthly level recorded in the network's 25-year history.

Lachlan Murdoch, the chief executive of Fox News, addressed the steep decline during an earnings call on Monday. He described the trend as viewer fatigue resulting from an intense news cycle over the past year. Murdoch cited specific events that contributed to this exhaustion, including the presidential inauguration, the Charlie Kirk tragedy, the work of the Department of Government Efficiency, and severe flooding.

Also read Fox News ‘Viewer Fatigue’ Captures Notice of Fox CEO Murdoch, Who Vows to Press Forward

Murdoch emphasized that these viewers are not migrating to rival cable news channels. Instead, he stated that audiences are simply fatigued and watching slightly less television overall. He noted that the company has seen similar patterns before and possesses a clear strategy to navigate through this period of reduced engagement.

Data supports a broader pullback from traditional news consumption across the United States. A December 2025 study from the Pew Research Center found that the share of Americans following the news all or most of the time has decreased since 2016. In August 2025, only 36 percent of adults reported high news engagement, down from 51 percent in 2016.

Further evidence of disengagement comes from the Reuters Institute's 2026 Digital News Report. The report found that 45 percent of Americans sometimes or often avoid the news entirely. Despite these declines, Fox News remains the dominant cable news network in the country.

Advertisement

It was the only cable network to average more than one million total day viewers, placing it ahead of ESPN even with football back on the air. Data from Nielsen, Comscore, and Emplifi shows that Fox News accounted for 99 of the 100 highest-rated cable news telecasts during the month.

The network is also on pace for its highest-rated midterm election year in its 30-year history. It has accumulated 3.9 billion YouTube video views so far this year, nearly one billion more than its closest cable news competitor. This dominance persists despite a subtle change in tone toward President Donald Trump.

As the network navigates this pivotal midterm election, questions arise regarding where former Fox News viewers are turning their attention. Individual media personalities appear to be the primary force drawing audiences away from traditional broadcast platforms.

An analysis from Media Matters identified six right-leaning news and politics shows that gained subscribers on YouTube in recent months. From March through August, The Officer Tatum Show added 120,000 new subscribers and drew 209 million views. The Quartering added 190,000 new subscribers and nearly 96.3 million views over the same period.

Other growing shows include The Colion Noir Podcast, which added 100,000 subscribers and 86 million views. Keeping It Real with Jillian Michaels added 135,000 subscribers and more than 34.2 million views. Pints with Aquinas added 66,000 subscribers and more than 26.6 million views. The Tim Dillon Show added 170,000 subscribers and 34.8 million views.

The same analysis highlighted three right-leaning shows whose viewership grew by tens of millions. The Glenn Beck Program had 83.9 million views and added 80,000 subscribers. The Tucker Carlson Show had 347.8 million views and added 260,000 subscribers. The Matt Walsh Show from the Daily Wire added 90,000 subscribers and nearly 96.6 million views.

Advertisement

A similar personality-driven pattern appeared earlier in conservative podcasting. Research from Edison Podcast Metrics, published in August, reviewed audience numbers for conservative podcasts. It found weekly audience increases between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2025. The Tucker Carlson Show grew 13 percent and the Glenn Beck Program grew 11 percent.

Other conservative shows posted larger gains, with the Megyn Kelly Show up 115 percent and the Shawn Ryan Show up 107 percent. This shift highlights the growing influence of independent digital creators over traditional cable structures.

Meanwhile, Fox News has shown a subtle shift in its attitude toward Trump. It has carried fewer of the president's appearances live and has covered negative polls about his widely reported poor approval rating. This coverage has drawn the anger of the president, who has repeatedly criticized the network in recent weeks.

In a post on Truth Social in early October, Trump wrote that Fox News spends more time covering Jihadist and Dumocrat candidates than Republicans. He accused the network of ignoring the good old fashioned Republicans who saved America and are making it great again. This criticism follows a September post where Trump declared that MAGA and real patriots will never like Fox.

Trump further criticized the network for giving airtime to Democrats. He questioned why FoxNews always puts Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, Jessica Tarlov, and every Democrat on air to say bad things about the Republican Party and himself. These tensions highlight the delicate balance the network must maintain.

Fox News has previously seen fluctuations in its ratings that hinged upon the mood among its viewership. In 2020, Fox News was criticized by Trump allies and the MAGA contingent after it accurately reported that Trump had lost to former President Joe Biden in 2024. That event put significant pressure on viewership at the time.

The network remains conservative in its core identity and has not become anti-Trump. However, as the GOP begins to look ahead for what may come in 2028, the brand may be becoming less saturated. The current data suggests that while Fox retains structural dominance, individual personalities are capturing significant portions of the engaged political audience.