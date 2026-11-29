Charlie Hurt criticized the lack of activity by US sailors in Thailand's sex tourism industry, suggesting Gen Z's low libido is to blame for missed revenue.

Fox News host Charlie Hurt, 55, has an unusual concern about America’s fighting forces: They’re not getting enough action off the battlefield. In a bizarre segment while filling in for Jesse Watters on Friday night, Hurt lamented that the 5,000 U.S. troops aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln had largely shunned Thailand’s red-light district during a September port visit—and wondered whether Gen Z’s apparent lack of libido was to blame.

“When businesses in Pattaya, one of Thailand’s hottest resort cities, found out that 5,000 sailors from the Abraham Lincoln were coming to town, they battened down the hatches like a pervy hurricane was bearing down on their coast,” Hurt said conspiratorially. “Escorts from around the country all descended on Pattaya, looking for a piece of the American action. They left disappointed,” he continued.

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Thailand was once described by the United Nations as a “global hub” for sex trafficking, and Pattaya is a well-known destination for “sex tourism,” drawing visitors from around the world. Additionally, tens of thousands of underage girls and boys are believed to be coerced into commercial sexual exploitation in Thailand. Hurt, however, seemed more concerned that the local sex industry hadn’t met its revenue expectations.