A roundup of morning headlines covering invasive Burmese pythons moving into Florida, PETA disruptions at Radio City Music Hall, a historic Microsoft service outage, and the Fox First Thanksgiving history special.

MICHAEL RUIZ: Spivey family lawyer says no evidence points to 'stand your ground' shooting victim firing first Invasive Burmese pythons push farther north into Florida as hunters race to stop ecological devastation PETA protesters interrupt Rockettes' Christmas performance at Radio City Music Hall over use of live animalsMan arrested after bystanders stop alleged rape attempt inside popular fast-food restaurant's restroom Hero veteran Virginia trooper rushes to help after car plows into women in crosswalk, and it's caught on videoFort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan asks federal judge to halt executionMicrosoft declares 'Code Red' after historic service outageMarathoner asked husband about ‘powdery’ water before fatal fall – then police found his Google searchesCalifornia dad falls 500 feet to his death after saving son on icy mountain trail Alleged drunken driver was over 3 times the limit when he killed newly engaged woman days after jail releaseJensen Huang set to appear before Congress following reinstatement as Nvidia CEO'Maryland dad' self-deports to Spain after 15 years in USYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ... Tune in for the history behind the first Thanksgiving, the Mayflower Compact’s role in self-government, and how presidents helped shape the holiday. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.

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