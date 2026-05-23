Fox News Channel's 'Faulkner Focus': Rep. Byron Donalds Discusses Convergence of Far-Left & Far-Right Ideologies, Foreign Interference in U.S. Political Foundations

Rep. Byron Donalds, from the Florida delegation, shared his views on the convergence of far-left and far-right ideologies on Fox News Channel's 'Faulkner Focus' regarding policy ideas that could destabilize the United States. He also discussed foreign interference, including those from countries that aren't U.S. allies, aiming to undermine the U.S.'s political foundations.

On Friday's broadcast, Rep. Byron Donalds expressed his concern that the ' far left ' and ' far right ' ideologies are converging on policy ideas that could destabilize the United States.

He argued that hostile nations are exploiting free speech and social media freedoms to undermine the country's political foundations. Donalds emphasized the importance of understanding the policy views and outright bigotry, which he believes could ultimately destroy the U.S., and he identified countries willing to destabilize the U.S. as adversaries seeking to unwind the nation. He warned that such actions could be economically, militarily, or politically damaging





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Far Left Far Right Policy Convergence Political Instability Foreign Interference Economic Military Or Political Damage

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