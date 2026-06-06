Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: Pride flags removed, DEI back under fire, TV host's Cali criticism

Stay up to date with the Fox News Campus Radicals newsletter.

OJ Simpson-era attorney sees familiar warning signs as Karmelo Anthony case fuels clash over race and justiceWashington teacher charged with incest after allegedly having sex with two teenage boys she adoptedTwo men shot at Trump's Butler rally sue federal government over Secret Service 'preventable failures' Karmelo Anthony witness testifies students repeatedly asked accused killer to leave tent before track stabbing Washington father arrested after allegedly killing 4-year-old son and burying body under his house: reports Driver accused of killing 82-year-old in head-on crash claims her dog seized the steering wheel beforehandFBI launches 'Most Wanted Fraudsters' list as DOJ charges Ohio defendants in $30M Medicaid scheme for kidsUnited Airlines jet flew too low and too slow before striking light pole and truck near Newark airport: NTSB FBI arrests 3 men who allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS, funded drone attacks targeting US troops overseasRachel Morin's mom shares the detective's advice that kept her going before her daughter's killer was caughtDemocrat bankrolling Graham Platner's campaign ripped for downplaying abuse allegations and more top headlinesGraham Platner just a 'spoiled rich kid', says Sen.

Eric SchmittFetterman doesn't know why his fellow Democrats can't call out 'P-Hustle' PlatnerWar on beef: Green elites could be coming for your burgerApp used by Graham Platner has been a tool for predators, investigative reporter says Top Platner ally tells Fox News Digital that Platner is 'taking accountability' for past 'toxic' behavior Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman thought ‘Matilda’ roles were ‘great parts’ as he reprises role live in concertPopeyes brings chicken tender tower to Montauk's Surf Lodge this summer Pride flags are placed on the fence of the Stonewall Monument during the 2025 New York City Pride March on June 29, 2025 in New York City.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fox News brands diverse activist movements as anti‑American under NSPM‑7Fox News labels climate, AI, and Israel‑policy protest groups as anti‑American, alleging Chinese funding and linking them to terrorism under the Trump administration's NSPM‑7 memo, while obscuring legitimate policy debates.

Read more »

Fox News Hosts Prove Bari Weiss Is Destroying ‘60 Minutes’The Fox News panel mocked the fired Scott Pelley as “pompous” and said the show’s turmoil was self-inflicted.

Read more »

Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Piker unleashes on Israel after ban from UKFox News' 'Antisemitism Exposed' newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

Read more »

Oxford University's Prestigious Debating Society Has Been Taken Over by Hardline Muslims and Progressive RadicalsA once prestigious debating society at Oxford University has been taken over by hardline Muslims and progressive radicals, with its president Arwa Elrayess promoting anti-Semitic views.

Read more »