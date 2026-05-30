Fox News Campus Radicals Newsletter: Jewish student abuse alleged, disrespecting Charlie Kirk, woke work Sheridan Gorman's alleged illegal immigrant killer caught with weapon while in jail custody, police say Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Lynette Hooker's new search, Alex Murdaugh clerk, phony Tom Selleck scam

The latest news and updates from Fox News including alleged Jewish student abuse, a suspect caught with a weapon in jail custody, and a new search for Lynette Hooker.

Fox News Campus Radicals News letter: Jewish student abuse alleged, disrespecting Charlie Kirk , woke work Sheridan Gorman ’s alleged illegal immigrant killer caught with weapon while in jail custody, police say Fox News True Crime News letter: Lynette Hooker 's new search, Alex Murdaugh clerk, phony Tom Selleck scam Viral bodycam captures Florida deputy's traffic stop unravel as he accuses one-handed driver of holding phoneFBI and Texas authorities arrest 276 suspected child predators, rescue 89 children in sweeping operation Spanberger ripped over ignored ICE detainer after illegal alien with 18 prior charges accused of sex assault Lawsuit accuses GKN Aerospace of negligence, trespass after Memorial Day chemical evacuation in California Anna Kepner’s suspected cruise ship killer carried out ‘barbaric, intentional, thoughtful act’: prosecutorsAmtrak fire near Penn Station triggers major NYC commuter disruptions, NJ Transit and LIRR cancellations ‘Ghosts’ on Florida highways: Roadside sting snares 249 illegal immigrants, officers warn many more hiding12-year-old boy dies after raft capsizes during school trip in Pennsylvania Hawaii police arrest 'armed and extremely dangerous' man suspected in three killings on the Big IslandTrace Gallagher: There is very little protesting happening hereJesse Watters: We have Iran by the bitcoinsDeadly Virginia bus crash sparks outrage over CDL licensing failuresComing up on the Monday, June 1 edition of ‘Special Report’Rep.

Tom Emmer, R-Minn. , joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the aftermath of an anti-ICE protest that interrupted service in a Minnesota church and Rep. Ilhan Omar's, D-Minn. , net worth increase of thirty million dollars.

The defendants — Jac Archer, Justice Forral and Bajun Mavalwalla II — were accused of attempting to prevent federal officers from transporting two detained immigrants from Spokane to Tacoma in June 2025, KUOW reported.by former Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart calling for supporters to block the transfer bus, according to the report. Stuckart was serving as a sponsor for one of the two immigrants who were seeking asylum in the United States.

WASHINGTON STATE MAN INVESTIGATED FOR THREATENING ICE AGENTS ONLINE, VOWING TO 'MAKE LIFE HARDER' FOR OFFICERS Protesters hold a"Stop ICE" sign after being removed by Seattle police during a bill-signing event with Gov. Bob Ferguson on March 19, 2026, in Seattle.

'GEN Z' DEM CANDIDATE CHARGED WITH INTERFERING WITH ICE POSTED VIDEO OF HERSELF IN MOB BLOCKING UNMARKED SUV Federal agents detain an anti-I.C. E. protester outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland, Ore. , on Oct. 12, 2025, during a protest against federal immigration enforcement and policing tactics.

"You started this and you couldn’t even show up to finish it," Hill said. "So I call on you, and I call on others to do what you said you were going to do, and stand up for your community because the fight is not over with this conviction. " Stuckart later wrote on Facebook that attending the two-week trial would have violated the terms of his parole. "I feel awful about the guilty verdict," he wrote.

"I feel awful for Jac, Bajun and Justice and their families. I support those that took plea deals and I support those that went to trial.

"People protest in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Washington, D.C. , on Jan. 24, 2026, following the fatal shooting of a man by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis earlier that day.

"I am trying my best to finish what I started by taking care of the guys the government wrongfully took," Stuckart wrote. "The right to protest, the right to dissent, the right to assemble — all of those things are now in question because of this case," he said. "In other





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