Fox News' 'Antisemitism Exposed' newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

Campus assault survivor warns colleges, families must step up to protect students amid wave of attacksApple AirTag leads firefighters to cat stuck in narrow gap between cement wallsGeorgia man accused of killing wife after dispute over children's Christmas presentsMacy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade postponed: Has the holiday tradition ever been canceled?

CENTCOM's Thanksgiving message to troops 'is one of deep gratitude' for their 'exceptional work' protecting USFedEx cargo jet overshoots runway at Miami International Airport and stops just short of busy road100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade postponed: What to know Parents of 5-year-old boy killed in Oregon school shooting seek court order against teen gunman's mother Lindsay Clancy retrial moves forward as state's highest court denies prosecutors' request to pause murder caseTrump pays respects to officer killed in Thanksgiving crash involving suspected drunk driver ‘She saved my life’: Fiancé outraged after wife-to-be killed in suspected DUI crash by repeat offenderTrump expected to speak with Jensen HuangYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

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- Ex-'SNL' star Bowen Yang sorry for 'Zio' slur, then adds 'Free Palestine'.