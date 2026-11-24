Dana Perino said the Jensen Huang scandal “is far from over.”

Jensen Huang may be back at Nvidia, but he still presents urgent problems for the White House, Fox News hosts Dana Perino and Jesse Watters say.in Nvidia’s internal affairs to reinstate Huang, who had resigned amid reports of an affair with an alleged Chinese spy and reported affairs with two subordinates.

“I think this story is far from over. It maybe even is just beginning,” Perino suggested.

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“I would ask this: What is the question we’re trying to solve? What is the principle we are trying to solve? And what is the law that we are trying to abide by—or some of us are. So the dispute is not necessarily just between Huang and the government.

It is“The law says there are export controls that you can not send these chips there. Now you might want to send them there; Jensen does, and maybe Howard Lutnick does. But the law says you can’t. So there’s that principle and I’m like, okay, if they were circumventing that, seems to me like that would probably be a problem,” Perino said.

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“However, if you’re concerned about him—Huang—sending chips to China, well, guess what? You just solved that problem because do you think he’s going to sell another one now? Absolutely not, until there is clarity. ” Perino, a former press secretary in the George W. Bush White House, also seemed to question the government intimately involving itself in the private sector.

Trump, 80,“What is the principle about the federal government getting involved in the private sector? And I just, I’m like, I can be a free speech absolutist and I can be a, ‘No, let’s not do this. ’ You set the laws and this is allowed, this is not allowed, otherwise we have a problem,” she said.

“Right now, that’s why I think this is a story that is not ended, because as far as I can tell, Bessent and Lutnick still have this disagreement. Maybe President Trump has made a decision on that. He said he was going to have them fight it out in front of them and he’ll make a decision. Maybe he’ll continue to talk about that.

Maybe that’s not finished but the Congress is going to have a role. ” Another reason the story is far from finished, Perino said, is because Democrats will be in charge of investigatory committees in the House and Senate in less than two months. Perino singled out Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who said the “reckless” decision to reinstall Huang “does not change the fact that Huang and Nvidia still owe Congress answers.

” “The guy got whacked. The market tanked. Trump put him back in there and the market rallies, so people with money in the market love it. But Dana’s right: it was a scandal before.

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Now it’s an even bigger scandal,” he said, pointing to a New York Timesthat the alleged spy was communicating with China’s Ministry of State Security while she was in a relationship with Huang. After a back-and-forth with his co-hosts on A.I. chips, Watters continued: “The president said this guy’s not a national security risk, but you have the SEC, the FBI and the Department of Justice all investigating this right now, at the same time.

”“There was a conspiracy to take him out, Trump muscled him back in there because it looks like this guy’s the keystone for the U.S. economy. This guy is so important, he founded this company, he’s basically their top salesman, top engineer and if you take him off the field, it’s big trouble for everyone’s portfolio, and it’s big trouble for the AI arms race.

” He continued: “And this is the guy competing against the Anthropic-OpenAI monopolies, who’s pushing a lot of cheaper open-source models. So you want someone like that in there to protect us against these Democrat doomers. ”Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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