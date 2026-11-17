Jesse Watters told Fox News viewers his family is stockpiling weapons and peanut butter.

Fox News pundit Jesse Watters melted down in a bizarre tirade following a series of flight outages affecting the country.on Monday, the 48-year-old told viewers that he is stockpiling supplies amid the air travel chaos and that his family is now ready for war with Canada or an alien invasion.

Fox NewsFriday after technical problems disrupted air traffic control communications and radar systems. Airlines struggled to reposition aircraft and crews over the weekend, leaving thousands of flights canceled or delayed and hundreds of thousands of passengers stranded. The issues continued into Monday.

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“This is a great dry run for maybe something that does happen. Say there’s an alien invasion. Say we go to war with Canada. The country has to remain calm and stick to a plan,” Watters said.

“I now have a family plan, and we’ve been stocking up. We now have weapons, we have bottled water and we have peanut butter. ”Watters said his preparations would allow his family to survive 90 days off the grid, and urged viewers to make their own emergency plans.

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The Fox host has frequently jabbed at Canadian officials on-air, suggesting last year during an interview with Ontario Premier Doug Ford that Canadian citizens should consider President Donald Trump’s threats to annex their country a “privilege” because “everybody in the world” desires American citizenship. Watters had previously made similarly provocative remarks about the prospect of annexing Canada.a Bloomberg article reporting that Canada had entered a technical recession in a Truth Social post with the caption, “51st state!

”with the New York Times, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney suggested Trump’s rhetoric about potential annexation–even if less-than-serious–forced Canada to make military considerations about its neighbor to the south.

“You have a responsibility in these roles to look at extreme tail risk,” Carney said. “So, and as the tail fattens when a leader of a country threatens your sovereignty, you adjust accordingly. That’s just risk management. That’s not a base case, but it would be irresponsible not to take certain things into consideration.

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