Fox Corp. to buy streaming platform Roku for $22 billion

The deal will combine the Murdoch family's media assets, which include its news, sports and broadcast channels, with the San Jose-based streaming platform company that reaches 100 million consumers globally.

Fox Corporation has agreed to acquire the streaming platform Roku Inc. in a deal valued at $22 billion, the companies announced Monday. The deal will combine the Murdoch family’s media assets, which include its news, sports and broadcast channels, with the San Jose-based streaming platform that reaches 100 million consumers globally.

The acquisition would give Fox access to consumer households at a time when the traditional pay TV universe continues its slow decline as viewers move away from cable and satellite services to video streaming. Fox already owns the free ad-supported streaming service Tubi, which recently became profitable. Subscription prices for Netflix, Disney+, Max and Peacock have crept up in the last year, and more consumers are turning to the free, ad-supported video-on-demand streaming service owned by Fox.

“This is a defining moment for Fox and a natural extension and a natural extension of the deliberate and focused strategy we have been executing for nearly a decade, “ Fox Corp. Executive Chair Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement. Fox sold its TV and movie production assets to Walt Disney Co. in 2018. Rather than invest heavily in scripted entertainment to compete with emerging streaming companies, Fox decided to concentrate on sports and news.

Fox Corp. shares were down around 15% on news of the deal, trading at $56.35. Roku shares were up less than 1% to $144. Stephen Battaglio writes about television and the media business for the Los Angeles Times out of New York. His coverage of the television industry has appeared in TV Guide, the New York Daily News, the New York Times, Fortune, the Hollywood Reporter, Inside.com and Adweek.

He is also the author of three books about television, including a biography of pioneer talk show host and producer David Susskind.





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